Nicole Kidman Says 'Bombshell' Helped Her Speak To Her Daughters About Sexual Harassment

Hollywood News

Nicole Kidman recently said that working for 'Bombshell' has helped her have deeper conversations with her 2 young daughters. Read more about it here

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
nicole kidman

Nicole Kidman’s latest work, Bombshell has grabbed a lot of attention because of the film’s plot. A major news publishing house had a conversation with Nicole Kidman and she thinks that every woman has gone through such kind of an incident at some point in her life. Nicole divulged that working for this film has encouraged her to have deeper conversations with her two young daughters, Sunday, 11, and Faith, 9. On the professional end, Nicole’s last project which was released in December 2019 is still in theatres and fans have been giving their positive reactions towards the film. 

Bombshell movie review

The film starring Nicole Kidman and Charlize Theron has received thumbs-up from the audience. The film has managed to get a 67% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and has bagged a 6.7/10 rating on IMDb. The audience is appreciating the efforts of the makers and the actors' sensitive portrayal of sexual harassment. Here are some fan reactions about Nicole Kidman’s Bombshell.   

Fan Reactions

 

 

 

