Nicole Kidman Says 'Bombshell' Helped Her Speak To Her Daughters About Sexual Harassment

Nicole Kidman’s latest work, Bombshell has grabbed a lot of attention because of the film’s plot. A major news publishing house had a conversation with Nicole Kidman and she thinks that every woman has gone through such kind of an incident at some point in her life. Nicole divulged that working for this film has encouraged her to have deeper conversations with her two young daughters, Sunday, 11, and Faith, 9. On the professional end, Nicole’s last project which was released in December 2019 is still in theatres and fans have been giving their positive reactions towards the film.

Someone has to speak up. Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, and Margot Robbie star in #BombshellMovie – In theaters this December. pic.twitter.com/nsV8ZSa6pe — Bombshell (@bombshellmovie) October 15, 2019

Bombshell movie review

The film starring Nicole Kidman and Charlize Theron has received thumbs-up from the audience. The film has managed to get a 67% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and has bagged a 6.7/10 rating on IMDb. The audience is appreciating the efforts of the makers and the actors' sensitive portrayal of sexual harassment. Here are some fan reactions about Nicole Kidman’s Bombshell.

Fan Reactions

Just saw Bombshell....what a grimy and sleazy story of sexual harrasment in corporate America in full view. An amazing cast, Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman shone.

We see the Fox, Trump, Brietbart links and the propaganda being pushed and that shitty narrative. #BombshellMovie pic.twitter.com/pZxpOyaI1D — Mal Jutley (@maljutley) January 7, 2020

FILM OF THE DAY: Sharp, slick look at Fox News sexual harassment scandals with generally strong performances (though some odd casting). Film could have broadened #MeToo scope, but basically succeeds within its limitations #BombshellMovie #FoxNews#film#CharlizeTheron#MargotRobbie pic.twitter.com/wa4XwoKuHH — Frank Malfitano (@FrankMalfitano) January 13, 2020

Just watched #Bombshell! Why isn’t #BombshellMovie getting the nominations/momentum it deserves? This movie is BRILLANT! Daring, Inquisitive, puts some light in big issues.

And #CharlizeTheron, #NicoleKidman & #MargotRobbie are big screen goddesses.

Absolutely loved it! pic.twitter.com/LJnuyJx9je — Luiz Fernando (@Luiz_Fernando_J) January 7, 2020

I just watched #BombshellMovie . Someone give all the women the awards! Charlize, Nicole, Margot, Kate, Connie, Allison give them all the awards! The amount of emotions I felt. I can't explain. — Brittney Santiago (@BSantiago_01) January 13, 2020

