Melissa McCarthy To Collaborate With Nicole Kidman For 'Nine Perfect Strangers'

Actor Melissa McCarthy is all set to share the screen space with Nicole Kidman in Hulu's limited series Nine Perfect Strangers. The series will be based on Bigg Little Lies author Liane Moriarty's latest book.

Melissa McCarthy is not only the lead actor but will also be the executive producer alongside Nicole Kidman. From David E. Kelley, Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories, Kidman’s Blossom Films all key auspices behind HBO’s hit Big Little Lies adaptation and Endeavor Content.

More about Nine Perfect Strangers

Co-written by Kelly, John-Henry Butterworth and Samantha Strauss. It is also co-shown by Kelly and Butterworth. Nine Perfect Strangers, the series is expected to take place at a boutique health and wellness resort which is said to be healing and transforming.

Nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Masha is watching over them during this ten-day retreat. She is the resort's director whose role is essayed by Nicole Kidman. Masha is also the woman who is on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. McCarthy will be seen essaying the role of Francis who is one of the nine perfect strangers.

Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Casey Haver are the executive producers for Made Up Stories, along with Kidman and Per Saari for Blossom Films, Moriarty, Kelley and Butterworth.

The series is expected to debut on Hulu in 2021 to accommodate its talent’s schedules. Blossom Films and Made Up Stories closed a pre-emptive deal for TV/film rights to Nine Perfect Strangers, which spent 13 weeks on The New York Times Best Seller list, ahead of its November 2018 publication.

On the work front, McCarthy was last seen in Can You Ever Forgive Me?. The film earned her an Actress Oscar nomination. She will next be in a leading role in Superintelligence, opposite Bobby Cannavale and James Corden. McCarthy is repped by CAA and MGMT Entertainment.

