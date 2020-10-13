Nicole Kidman's Horror Film 'The Others' To Get A Remake By Universal Pictures & Sentient

Nicole Kidman's horror feature film in 2001 called The Others is all set to remade by Universal Pictures and Sentient Entertainment. Deadline reported that Universal had actually optioned the rights of the movie from Sentient. The psycho-horror film was written and directed by Alejandro Amenabar. The movie is set up in 1945 in British Island of Jersey in a remotely located country house.

ALSO READ| Nicole Kidman Opens Up About Tom Cruise, Says She'd Give Up 'everything' For Him

Nicole Kidman's The Others will be remade

The movie showed Kidman as a war widow who hides her children from any outside exposure as they suffer from a rare disease where they are sensitive towards light. However, when three servants enter the house, many terrifying secrets are revealed in the movie. Nicole had actually earned many nominations for her role in the movie The Others.

She was nominated for Golden Globe and BAFTA awards, and even though she didn't receive an award for her portrayal, but the movie's director received Goya trophies for best director and best screenplay award. It would be interesting to see who would be locked in for the cast of The Others remake now. Here is a look at the trailer of the original Nicole Kidman's The Others.

The Others Cast

Nicole Kidman as Grace Stewart

Fionnula Flanagan as Mrs Mills

Christopher Eccleston as Charles Stewart

Alakina Mann as Anne Stewart

James Bentley as Nicholas Stewart

Eric Sykes as Mr Tuttle

Elaine Cassidy as Lydia

Keith Allen as Mr Marlish

Renée Asherson as the Old Lady

Michelle Fairley as Mrs Marlish

ALSO READ| Nicole Kidman Teases 'Big Little Lies' S3

Nicole Kidman's upcoming series and movies

Nicole Kidman will next star in HBO's The Undoing, which will premiere on October 25. The Undoing is based on the life of a therapist who learns that her husband is responsible for a widespread disaster. Apart from Nicole Kidman, the film features Hugh Grant, Edgar Ramirez, Noah Jupe and Donald Sutherland.

Nicole Kidman recently released the first look from her upcoming musical comedy film on Netflix, titled The Prom. The movie is directed by Ryan Murphy and boasts of a stellar ensemble cast. It features Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, Jo Ellen Pellman, James Corden, Keegan-Michael Kay, Andrew Rannells, Ariana DeBose and Kerry Washington. The Prom is an adaption of the 2018 Broadway musical of the same name by Chad Beguelin, Bob Martin and Matthew Sklar. The Prom is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on December 11, 2020.

ALSO READ| Nicole Kidman Shares Sneak Peek Of Her Upcoming Series 'The Undoing'; Here's What It Is

ALSO READ| 'The Prom': First Look Featuring Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman And Others Out

Promo Image courtesy: Nicole Kidman Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.