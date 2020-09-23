Nicole Kidman Shares Sneak Peek Of Her Upcoming Series 'The Undoing'; Here's What It Is

Nicole Kidman has posted a sneak peek revealing snippets of her upcoming series The Undoing. The Undoing is reportedly set to release on October 25. Kidman’s fans couldn’t contain their excitement when she shared the latest update about her series. Take a look at the picture below.

Nicole Kidman’s post

Nicole Kidman shared a behind the scenes picture of herself during the shoot of her upcoming series The Undoing. In the picture, Nicole was posed wearing a simple yet chic white shirt. She gave a witty smirk and was seen wearing a soft pink lipstick. While expressing her excitement, Kidman wrote, “Getting closer and closer to sharing Undoing HBO with you! Here’s a little behind-the-scenes at what doing press looks like these days”. Here’s the sneak peek of the series:

Kidman’s fans were filled with excitement after seeing this post. Some of them commented, ‘Can’t wait for it! You look stunning!!!’ ‘Aw! Look at you so beautiful. I hope you are having a great week!!!’ ‘Im excited for this! I can’t wait’. To add to their excitement undoingHBO also commented, “All will be revealed.....”. Check out the comment below:



Nicole Kidman’s new show

According to dailymail.co.uk, the series was originally scheduled to release in May. However, the date was pushed back due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Undoing is based on the life of a therapist who learns that her husband is responsible for a widespread disaster. Apart from Nicole Kidman, the film features Hugh Grant, Edgar Ramirez, Noah Jupe and Donald Sutherland. As reported, the drama is an adaptation of Jean Hanff Korelitz’s novel You Should Have Known.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's new clan member

In a recent post, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban welcomed a new member to their family. They celebrated the arrival of a rescue cat named Louis. Kidman, who is the mother of four children, shared a sweet picture of herself and their new cat Louis. In the picture, the cat was seen planting a 'kiss' on Nicole, while the actress posed with a warm smile. She also posted a cute video clip of the cat lazing on the bed. Her caption read, “Meet the newest member of our fur-family, Louis! #rescuecat”.



Image Credits: Nicole Kidman/ theundoinghbo Instagram

