'The Prom': First Look Featuring Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman And Others Out

The Prom is an upcoming musical comedy film on Netflix. Directed by Ryan Murphy it has a stellar ensemble cast. A poster and premiere date was announced around a month ago. Now the makers have released first look pictures from the movie.

The Prom first look pictures out

Netflix has dropped brand new photos from The Prom. It features Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, Jo Ellen Pellman, James Corden, Keegan-Michael Kay, Andrew Rannells, Ariana DeBose and Kerry Washington. All are seen in shiny and bright outfits putting on their dancing shoes. Streep and Corden are even seeing shaking a leg on a table. Everyone is giving out fun and cheerful vibes in the pictures.

Image Source: Netflix Twitter

The Prom is an adaption of the 2018 Broadway musical of the same name by Chad Beguelin, Bob Martin and Matthew Sklar. Beguelin and Bob have worked on the screenplay of the movie. It is bankrolled by Ryan Murphy Productions.

'The Prom' official synopsis

Dee Dee Allen and Barry Glickman are New York City stage stars with a crisis on their hands: their expensive new Broadway show is a major flop that has suddenly flatlined their careers. Meanwhile, in small-town Indiana, high school student Emma Nolan is experiencing a very different kind of heartbreak: despite the support of the high school principal, the head of the PTA has banned her from attending the prom with her girlfriend, Alyssa.

When Dee Dee and Barry decide that Emma’s predicament is the perfect cause to help resurrect their public images, they hit the road with Angie and Trent, another pair of cynical actors looking for a professional lift. But when their self-absorbed celebrity activism unexpectedly backfires, the foursome find their own lives upended as they rally to give Emma a night where she can truly celebrate who she is. (via TVLine).

The Prom cast Jo Ellen Pellman as Emma Nolan, Meryl Streep as Dee Dee Allen, James Corden as Barry Glickman, Nicole Kidman as Angie Dickinson, Keegan-Michael Key as Tom Hawkins, Andrew Rannells as Trent Oliver, Ariana DeBose as Alyssa Greene and Kerry Washington as Mrs. Greene. It also features Kevin Chamberlin, Sofia Deler, Logan Riley, Mary Kay Place, Nathaniel J. Potvin, Nico Greetham and Tracey Ullman. The Prom is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on December 11, 2020.

