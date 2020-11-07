Nicole Young Demands To Know If Ex-husband Dr. Dre Has Children Outside Of Marriage

Rapper Dr. Dre's ex-wife Nicole Young, in her new court documents, has demanded that she wants to know if her ex-husband has any children out of their marriage, according to reports in Daily Mail. Young filed for a divorce from the rapper in July 2020 due to 'irreconcilable differences'. The couple has two children, son Truice, 23, and a daughter Truly, 19.

Nicole Young asks if Dr Dre has children outside their marriage

Nicole has asked the rapper to hand over the proofs to his financial and personal records in order to get her share of Dre’s estimated $1 billion wealth. The documents reveal that Nicole’s legal aids are seeking “any and all documents evidencing all monies paid on retainer and/or fees and costs paid to legal counsel and/or experts in connection with any paternity action regardless of whether a formal action was held and whether said legal action ever was or is pending in a court in Los Angeles or anywhere else in the world,” as per reports exclusively accessed by the outlet. This requirement of documents by Nicole comes after she has called out three of her ex-husband’s mistresses to testify in court.

However, the rapper’s legal team is against providing financial documents as they hamper his “right to privacy”. Nicole has been raising questions at Dre constantly and has recently taken the names of three of his alleged mistresses. The names she has taken include singer Jillian Speer, skincare entrepreneur Kili Anderson, and musician Crystal Sierra.

As per the outlet, the women whose names Nicole has taken are fighting against her attempts to summon them in the court as witnesses. The couple has been having serious trouble during their divorce formalities. In September, People reported that Nicole has made accusations against Dre, that he has transferred important trademarks that were owned by both of them, along with court documentation. In October, as per the LA Police Department, Dre’s legal team claimed that Nicole misappropriated $385,029 in their divorce case, which the latter says are her right as she has her name on the account.

