Eminem's Rare Picture From His 18th Birthday Will Leave You Stunned; Photo Inside

Eminem is known as one of the most well-known rappers and songwriters in the music industry. The singer made his debut in the Hollywood music industry with the song album, Infinite that released in 1996, and since then there was no looking back for him. The singer also goes on to enjoy a massive fan-following on his social media handles. Fans recently came across an adorable throwback picture of the Eminem of what he looked like on his 18th birthday. Seeing this pic, fans have also gone all out to comment on all things nice on the post.

Shared by one of the fan pages, in this picture, the singer can be seen cutting a cake as he celebrated his 18th birthday in the year 1990. In the post, Eminem is all smiles looking right into the camera as he goes on to cut his birthday cake. He is seen sporting a printed baby pink t-shirt. He also completed the look with a messy hairdo. Along with the post, the fan-page also wrote, “Eminem on his 18th birthday, 1990”. Take a look at the post below.

Seeing this post, fans went all out to comment all things nice on the post. The post also received several likes and loads of positive comments from fans. Some of the users went on to comment on how dashing the actor looks, while some also went on to tag their friends showing them how he looked when he was 18. One of the users commented saying, “Eminem is as real as it gets”, while the other one said, “He was cute”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

On the work front

Kanye West recently took his Twitter and announced that Eminem had released a remix of his Jesus is King's Track Use This Gospel. The news has sent social media into a frenzy. Kanye also thanked Eminem for raping Dr. Dre's remix of his use of this Gospel. He also expressed the love of his daughter North West for the album and said it was her all-time favourite song. Apart from that, Big Sean also recently released his new album 'Detroit’ that consists of many songs in collaboration with other singers and rappers like Eminem, Travis Scott, TWENTY88 and many more.

@Eminem THANK YOU FOR RAPPING ON THE DR DRE REMIX OF USE THIS GOSPEL I HAVW ALWAYS LOVED AND RESPECTED YOU AND IM HONORED TO HAVE YOU BLESS THIS SONG ... ITS ALSO NORTH WEST’S FAVORITE KANYE WEST SONG OF ALL TIME — ye (@kanyewest) September 18, 2020

