Dr Dre's Estranged Wife Nicole Investigated For Embezzlement Case

Rapper and music mogul Andre Romelle Young aka Dr Dre and his wife Nicole Young recently filed a divorce in the summer. Since then, the couple has been making headlines for various reasons. Dr Dre's business partner in September had accused his estranged wife Nicole Young of embezzling a huge amount of money from his account. According to Daily Mail, Dr Dre's estranged wife Nicole is currently under investigation for the accusation.

Dr Dre's estranged wife under investigation for the embezzlement case

Dr Dre and Nicole, in summer, had filed for a divorce and decided to end their 24 years of marriage. In September, Dr Dre's business partner, Larry Chatman, filed a report with the Los Angeles Police Department against Nicole Young for withdrawing almost $400,000 from their business account. When the LAPD checked Dr. Dre and Chatman's account, almost $385,029 was missing. The detectives investigating the case are aware that Chatman thinks Nicole took away the money. The detectives are now looking into the case and investigating his wife.

If it is found that she was involved in the embezzlement case, she will have to face legal actions. In the past, Nicole had made 2 such withdrawals from the account. And even though Dr Dre had not filed a case against her, his business partner Chatman believed that Nicole had done that without taking their permission. This time, Nicole said that she had all the rights on that money as she was a holder of the account along with them. However, after her first withdrawal a few years ago Chatman had removed her claim from their account. She added that all of this seems to be a PR stunt and a smear campaign against her.

Dr Dre's net worth is $800million and a few days ago he won a battle against his estranged wife. The judge had rejected Nicole's claim to have Dre pay her $1.5 million every month as alimony to support her expenses. She had mentioned that she does not have a stable job to pay for her expenses. Her lawyers had claimed that she had played a major role in building Dr Dre's career and she deserved to live the same standard of life that she was living when they both were married. The couple were married for 24 years and have two children, son Truice and daughter Truly.

