Nikki Bella Moves On From John Cena And This Is What Her Family Has To Say

Nikki Bella and John Cena's separation news has been amongst the biggest talk of the world. However, the female WWE superstar has now moved on from her ex, John Cena, with Artem Chigvintsev. On March 2019, Nikki confirmed her serious relationship with Artem and how happy her life is because of him. Nikki's family feels that her breakup with John Cena was inevitable as they were not meant to be.

Reportedly, Bella's close family members say that they feel relieved to see her so truly happy. They feel that it was always a blessing in disguise that the two did not get married to each other. Although, the family did not fail to give best wishes to John Cena for his future.

John and Nikki were engaged for many years. Fans used to love their chemistry and PDA on and off-camera. But, just like any relationship, the ex-couple too faced a lot of issues mostly related to commitment and future. Now after a long time, Nikki Bella's fans feel happy to see the international star finally smiling with joy.

Nikki Bella, in a recent interview, told the daily that she feels lucky to be with Artem Chigvintsev as he never makes her feel scared of being herself. She also mentioned that she can share any and everything with Chigvintsev without fearing to be judged. Artem makes Nikki feel beautiful as a person and loves her the way she is. According to Nikki's revelation, the couple is planning to get married to each other soon.

Cute Pictures of Nikki and Artem

