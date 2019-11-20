WWE: Randy Orton Hates To Admit That His Former Rival John Cena Is A Master And A Ninja

Randy Orton is not someone who compliments his opponents easily. The Viper is known for horrifying his rivals with vicious moves. He is one of those wrestlers who can change a fight's momentum at any point. After a glittery journey of 17 years in WWE, Randy Orton has finally appreciated a former rival. He is a master, a ninja and he is none other than John Cena.

WWE: Randy Orton admits that John Cena was a master

Randy Orton and John Cena are two of the biggest superstars of WWE who made their debut in 2002. They shared a huge rivalry in the past. Cena and Orton divided the entire WWE universe into two groups during their prime and both the men have defeated each other on various occasions. In a conversation with Corey Graves on 'After the Bell podcast', The Viper admitted that John Cena was a master and called him a ******* ninja”. Randy Orton also revealed that he hates admitting that.

The three-time World Champion gave John Cena one of the toughest fights of his life and WWE fans loved watching their rivalry. However, on several occasions, the duo teamed up and gave WWE fans an opportunity to witness how great they can be as team-mates. Take a look at John Cena and Randy Orton clearing out the entire RAW roster as team-mates.

WWE: Randy Orton also eyes John Cena for Wrestlemania 36

The Viper recently challenged the 16-time World Champion for a fight at Wrestlemania 36 and Cena has not ruled out the possibility. In one of his Instagram posts, The Viper was spotted posting John Cena over a magazine cover and challenged him through his cheeky caption. Take a look at the post.

According to John Cena, he is not someone who makes up matches in WWE. Thus, he is not sure whether he will be fighting The Viper at Wrestlemania or not. However, he is definitely excited to appear on Wrestlemania 36. The 16-time World Champion has never missed a single Wrestlemania event since his first appearance at Wrestlemania 19 and he expressed his urge to appear at Wrestlemania 36. Take a look at John Cena’s appearance from last year’s Wrestlemania.

