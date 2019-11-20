John Cena Inspires WWE Superstar Cesaro With His Best Bit Of Advice

The Swiss Superman is one of the most elite in-ring performers in professional wrestling who is known for his superhero strength, technical skill and perfect storytelling between the ropes. Cesaro recently opened up on his worth ethic and the kind of mentality that he has through all of his fights.

WWE News: Cesaro picks up advice from John Cena

Cesaro recently did an interview with a media publication and discussed a range of topics which included some valuable advice from the 16-time World Champion John Cena. Here is what Cesaro had to say:

Speaking to the publication, Cesaro spoke about being very honoured and not taking anything lightly. As opposed to many superstars in the industry, he does not boast of himself. Cesaro also claimed to have picked something very valuable from future Hall of Famer John Cena, who once said that a fighter is only as good as their last match. Bearing that in mind, Cesaro always tries to deliver as much as possible with any given angle as he never knows of what will be his last in the company. Cesaro further added that no matter where the fans come from to watch an event and regardless of the fight stipulation, you always got to put on the best show possible and make it memorable for the fans, something he does not take lightly.

John Cena and Cesaro have shared the ring on a few occasions and delivered memorable performances in the past. The fans have been rooting for Cesaro for many years and expect the company to do more with him. John Cena is also a big supporter of Cesaro which is one of the reasons why The Swiss Superman uses a piece of advice from the future Hall of Famer which serves motivation going into his fights.

