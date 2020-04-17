Nikki Bella Reveals The Real Reason For Not Marrying John Cena

It seems that the current season of Total Bellas' major storyline has been Brie and Nikki Bella's childhood. The twins have reunited with their biological father, Jon Garcia. Jon and the twins' mom, Kathy Colace, were together for the first 15 years of the Brie and Nikki Bella's childhood. According to the twins, their relationship was filled with fighting and jealousy. For the lastest Total Bellas episode, the twins paid their father a visit and Kathy did not hide how she felt about it.

Nikki Bella opens up on the effect of her parent's relationship on her

With the tension arising between the twins and Kathy, she called a family meeting along with their brother, JJ Garcia. They lashed out their feelings about the situation over dinner. Nikki Bella also opened up about how Jon and Kathy's relationship took a toll on her as a child. She revealed that witnessing their toxic relationship for so many years is a part of what made her have commitment issues in her past relationships.

Nikki Bella feels that because of her childhood, she has trouble trusting men. She admitted to seeing where she carries that fear with her in her relationships. She also confessed how she thinks it would be amazing to walk down the aisle and talked about how she gets close and then has trouble breathing. Nikki Bella revealed that she keeps questioning what would happen if she gets stuck somewhere she does not want to be.

Nikki Bella confessed to carrying it with her because that is how she saw her mother for a long time. She thinks that is what she learnt from her childhood. Bella was famously engaged to John Cena in 2017 after dating for 5 years. It was not long before she started having doubts about whether or not she wants to get married.

She briefly called off the wedding in January 2018. John Cena and Nikki Bella worked through it and decided to go forward with it. But by April, just weeks before their wedding, they split up for good. Bella is currently engaged to Artem Chigvintsev and is also expecting her first child with him.

