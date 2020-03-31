Nikki Bella Admits That High-profile Split With Ex-fiance John Cena Completely ‘broke Her’

Nikki Bella recently penned down an emotional message to fiancee Artem Chigvintsev. In the huge message she posted on Instagram, Nikki Bella can be seen talking about her current and past relationships. She then revealed that she was so broken before meeting Artem Chigvintsev, that she could not embrace her feelings for Artem Chigvintsev instantly. According to many, the former Divas Champion admitted that her split with John Cena left her broken.

Also Read l Nikki Bella says life doesn't revolve around ex-fiancé John Cena after cryptic tweet

Nikki Bella talks about the controversial cryptic tweet

A few weeks ago, Nikki Bella took to Twitter and shared a cryptic message which forced many to believe that she was talking about her ex-fiancee John Cena. After the post went viral, Nikki Bella deleted the post from her Twitter account. Speaking about the cryptic tweet in the recent episode of The Bellas Podcast with twin sister Brie, Nikki Bella said that the tweet was not for John Cena.

Also Read l WWE: When John Cena went down on his knees to propose to Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33: WWE News

She said John Cena was her fourth boyfriend and she has been in few relationships before and after Cena. She said that she shared the tweet just for awareness and not to target John Cena. She said that her relationship with John Cena was very public, which is why anything she says gets everybody’s attention. She said she doesn’t like people misquoting her and somehow put John Cena in the equation.

Today on the #BellasPodcast we give you updates on the pregnancies, our memoir Incomparable, the writing process, thoughts & ideas behind the book, & we debate in Heel vs Babyface about the Netflix hit Love is Blind! Click link to listen! https://t.co/8F2t0eOEos — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) March 4, 2020

Also Read l Brie and Nikki Bella reveal that they are both pregnant, share sonogram photo: WWE News

Nikki Bella started dating John Cena in 2012 and the two got engaged in 2017 after Cena proposed to her at WrestleMania 33. However, in April 2018, the couple called off the engagement and cancelled their wedding which was scheduled to happen a month later. After that, Nikki Bella started dating her Dancing with the Stars partner, Artem Chigvintsev. On January 2020, the couple announced their engagement and a month later Nikki Bella announced the news of her pregnancy.

Also Read l John Cena unfazed after Nikki Bella’s engagement, takes girlfriend out for romantic dinner: WWE News