Indian Fans Of John Cena Think This Post Was About #9Baje9Minute

Indian fans of WWE star John Cena were quick to point out that the picture shared by him of another wrestler with a lantern was his acknowledgment of the #9Baje9Minute initiative in India. Amid the nationwide lockdown until April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi came up with an idea which included all citizens to switch off lights in their homes and light a candle or diya for solidarity against the fight with coronavirus outbreak at 9pm for 9 minutes on April 5. The picture is of Bray Wyatt's debut of 'Firefly Fun House' gimmick from 2019 and was posted without a caption.

However, since all celebrities came out in their balconies and terraces to mark their solidarity with each other, Indians commented under Cena’s post with “Go Corona” or “Make corona go away”. Some of them even said that his account was hacked by someone from India but others are still clueless behind Cena’s motive of sharing the image. One of the Instagram users even commented “this one is for India” while referring to the post. Another commented, “Go Corona Jai Hind”.

Bray Wyatt defeats John Cena

Meanwhile, in Wrestlemania, they corrected their Super ShowDown mistakes by showcasing an incredible match between ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt and John Cena. WWE took full benefit of an empty stadium and told a story that will apparently serve as a milestone in professional wrestling. From the start, the match displayed how Bray Wyatt’s character can manipulate his opponent’s mind and in the end, fans were left wondering whether The Fiend defeated John Cena or the 16-time world champion defeated himself by getting trapped in Wyatt’s unique yet weird world.

There has never been a match like that in the history of wrestling.



John Cena and Bray Wyatt created something, like 'Taker and Styles did, that will serve as a milestone in professional wrestling.



And those characters have never been better for it. Amazing. #WrestleMania — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) April 6, 2020

