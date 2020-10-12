Nina Dobrev Posts Old Pic With Ex Ian Somerhalder; Fans Say 'heart Skipped A Beat'

Recently, actor Nina Dobrev took to her Instagram handle to share a throwback picture with her ex-boyfriend, Ian Somerhalder from the sets of her much-acclaimed series, The Vampire Diaries. The picture features Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley staring at the camera. Soon after Nina Dobrev shared the picture on Instagram, fans of The Vampire Diaries took to their social media handles to express excitement over the ‘random’ post. Some fans also asked Nina, if she is collaborating with Ian for a new project.

Nina Dobrev's post:

Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder dated for three years and decided to call it quits in 2013. Even though their relationship did not work out, the actors continued to play each other's love interest in The Vampire Diaries before Nina decided to quit the series after its 6th season. Take a look at how fans reacted to Nina’s post:

Fans react:

OMG, Nina and Ian. My heart literally skipped a beat, How I wish they were together. Probably one of the most incredible duos of all time. Their relationship was the best. I miss them on TV. Is this a new collab hint?. https://t.co/aZ2v0Vkzr3 — Staysafe (@hullare1234) October 12, 2020

NINA DOBREV POSTED A THROWBACK PHOTO AND MY TVD HEART IS GOING THROUGH IT 😭😭😭



She even tagged Ian 👀 pic.twitter.com/j83pVoQ9SF — ᴮᴱAna⁷ (@SeokjiniMyMoon) October 9, 2020

Nina Dobrev decided to kill us all and I'm not complaining pic.twitter.com/qtg0krf7xi — Marty⚜🥃Wesley| may we meet again (@mvrtjna_) October 9, 2020

Paul Wesley commented on Nina Dobrev's post 👇 https://t.co/nCBrEkU2dg pic.twitter.com/7WoTndV51L — 𝙉𝙞𝙣𝙖 𝘿𝙤𝙗𝙧𝙚𝙫 (@sweetiedobreva) October 10, 2020

It's only been 47 minutes since Nina Dobrev uploaded the photo and the post likes has already exceeded 1 million 😯 pic.twitter.com/rX8hDdpoST — 𝙉𝙞𝙣𝙖 𝘿𝙤𝙗𝙧𝙚𝙫 (@sweetiedobreva) October 9, 2020

Nina Dobrev just posted this and tagged ian omg 🥺(ik he has a wife but still) pic.twitter.com/snbZrS0Y9x — eh-duh-lay-dee (@euhhhd) October 9, 2020

All about The Vampire Diaries

The Vampire Diaries is a supernatural teen drama series, which is developed by Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec. The series is based on the popular book series of the same name written by L. J. Smith. Starring Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder in the leading roles, the show follows the story of a teenage girl, who is suddenly torn between two vampire brothers.

