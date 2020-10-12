Lata Mangeshkar asks Ronit Roy 'what is the meaning of KD?' as she pens birthday wish

Lata Mangeshkar might not be taking up any major projects in the last few years, but she has been active on social media. A highlight of the singer’s Twitter timeline is the manner in which she marks numerous occasions, remembering a close associate, sending out birthday wishes and sharing her memories of events. The legend had a special wish for Ronit Roy on Sunday, but one with an interesting question.

Lata Mangeshkar wishes Ronit Roy on birthday

Lata Mangeskar tweeted to Ronit Roy, calling him ‘Ronit ji’ and greeting him with ‘Namaskar’. The Lag Ja Gale artist prayed to God for the actor’s good health and long life and wished him success always. She, however, had an interesting question towards the end, asking ‘what is the meaning of KD?’

नमस्कार रोनित जी . आपको जन्मदिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ. भगवान करे आप दीर्घायु हो और हमेशा सुखी रहें. और एक बात K D का मतलब क्या है ? @RonitBoseRoy pic.twitter.com/UJtLemeEs8 — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) October 11, 2020

The Udaan actor is yet to reply to the query though.

The veteran seems to have watched Ronit Roy’s show Adaalat and loved the actor’s performance in it as she also shared stills of the show captured on her TV.

Ronit Roy’s character of the lawyer in the serial was named KD Pathak, and that seemed to point towards the ‘KD’ reference. Airing in 2010, the show ran for over 400 episodes in two seasons, till 2016, and is considered among the 55-year-old’s popular performances.

Interestingly, Ronit Roy is often referred to as the ‘Amitabh Bachchan of TV’. Big B also celebrated his birthday on the same day.

For the megastar, for whose songs Lata Mangeshkar has lent her voice multiple times, the Bharat Ratna wrote that his personality was an inspiration for everyone, as she sent him wishes for good health and happiness. She also shared a link of his hit track Khaike Pan Banaraswala from Don.

