'No Time To Die' Producer Barbara Broccoli Wants James Bond To 'remain A Male'

The upcoming James Bond film titled No Time To Die is creating headlines considering that it will be Daniel Craig's last outing as a British spy. Fans have also shared their excitement to witness the introduction of a new protagonist in the form of Lashana Lynch. The trailer of No Time To Die was unveiled in the first week of December creating quite a stir amongst the audience. The producer of the movie Barbara Broccoli went on to make a revelation about who will be stepping into Craig's shoes. Barbara revealed that there is one definite factor that will be considered for choosing the next James Bond.

Barbara Broccoli reveals she would never cast a woman to play the role of James Bond

While interacting with an entertainment portal, Barbara Broccoli revealed that she would definitely keep processing the inputs in the films but until now has not thought of casting women to play the lead. Broccoli further added that the colour of the lead does not matter but a woman could never be a showrunner. She further added that she was particularly not interested in taking a male character and having a woman play it. Speaking about Daniel Craig bidding goodbye to Bond, Barbara stated she was in denial.

Daniel Craig’s performances in the James Bond film series have received widespread critical acclaim. The actor has portrayed the role of the MI6 agent for 14 years i.e from 2006 to 2020 which is the longest for any single actor belonging to the James Bond film series. The newest film of the series No Time To Die, directed by Barbara Broccoli will be his final film where he dons the iconic character and Craig has decided to make it an unforgettable one. The film will hit the screens in April 2020.

