Daniel Craig To Sport Grey Hair For The First Time In New James Bond Film, No Time To Die

Daniel Craig’s performances in the James Bond film series have received widespread critical acclaim. The actor has portrayed the role of the MI6 agent for 14 years i.e from 2006 to 2020 which is the longest for any single actor belonging to the James Bond film series. The newest film of the series No Time To Die will be his final film where he dons the iconic character and Craig has decided to make it an unforgettable one. Here’s how:

Daniel Craig to be the first grey-haired James Bond in No Time To Die

In the upcoming James Bond film, No Time To Die, Daniel Craig will be sporting his grey hair. The trailer of the film was recently released by the makers and one can see him embracing his grey locks. He also looks to be donning various other hair colours as well.

Since Daniel Craig will be donning the character of James Bond for the final time in No Time To Die, the makers decided to give him a more mature look. In the past, Daniel Craig has hidden his original hair colour. This will be the first for him in the film series. Craig will also be the first grey-headed James Bond in the entire film series since its inception.

In one particular shot from the trailer, it is seen when he stands facing towards the sunlight. Daniel Craig aka James Bond has his locks side-parted and one can see that the upper portions of his hair are grey coloured. The rest of his hair also looks light coloured compared to the dark brown hair that he has been sporting in all the previous instalments of the James Bond series.

Many fans have been commenting on how it is a progressive step for the makers to show the retiring MI6 rock the mature, elegant look in No Time To Die. Daniel Craig’s past James Bond instalments have been enormously successful at the box office and has been one of the most loved films by fans all over the world. This film will also be the fifth and the last time that Daniel Craig would appear in the role of the MI6 agent. No Time To Die is slated to release in April 2020.

