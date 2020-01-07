Daniel Craig's 'No Time To Die' Replaces Dan Romer With Hans Zimmer As Its New Composer

The legendary 11-time Oscar winner Hans Zimmer has reportedly replaced Dan Romer for the music composition for No Time to Die. This replacement came in action just three months prior to the release of the James Bond film. Read on to know more details about the story.

Hans Zimmer replaces Dan Romer

No Time to Die is currently one of the highly anticipated releases of the year. No Time To Die is set to bring an end to Daniel Craig’s journey as the British spy James Bond. No Time To Die is also the 25th film in the Bond franchise. Since the trailer of the film was released, this Daniel Craig starrer James Bond has grabbed some major headlines. But currently, a new issue regarding the James Bond film has gained some major spotlight.

Also read | Daniel Craig 'very Sad' As He Bids Farewell To James Bond With 'No Time To Die'

According to a media portal’s report, 11-time Oscar winner Hans Zimmer has replaced Dan Romer to create the background score of the film. Last month, it was reported that American composer Dan Romer had been let go of from No Time To Die due to creative differences. These creative differences were between Dan Romer and Eon Productions, who have made all the Bond films to date.

Now, Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer has been roped in to take over Dan Romer. This decision by the makers comes at a crucial time as the film is only three months away from its release date. No Time To Die is currently in its post-production phase that is happening in London. According to the media portal’s report, the background score of this Daniel Craig starrer needs to be completed by mid-February to the least.

Also read | Daniel Craig To Be Replaced By THIS Actor As Bond, Say Fans After A New Pic Release

All the Bond films have some of the most background scores in the history of cinema. Previously, Adele and Sam Smith both have won Oscars for the title songs of the previous two Daniel Craig-starrer Bond Films. So it will be interesting to how this latest development affects the highly anticipated Daniel Craig film and its background score.

Also read | Daniel Craig Explains Why He Returned As James Bond For One Last Time

Also read | Daniel Craig To Sport Grey Hair For The First Time In New James Bond Film, No Time To Die

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.