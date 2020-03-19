Noah Centineo Shares His Phone Number, Says He Wants To Connect With His Fans

To All the Boys I've Loved Before actor Noah Centineo is one of the most loved young actors of Hollywood. The actor has a huge fan base and with just a few films, he has managed to win the hearts of many with his screen presence. Recently, Noah Centineo took to his social media accounts and posted a video stating that he wants to interact with his fans more. He even shared his phone number with the world so as to get in touch with his fans. Check out the video and get more information here.

Noah Centineo's phone number

In the video, Noah Centineo can be heard saying that he wants to get in touch with his fans. However, he doesn’t want to do it through Instagram DMs as he wants to interact with his fans. He revealed that he bought a new phone just to text his fans. He also stated that his fans can talk about COVID-19, self-quarantine and social distancing as well. Noah Centineo also shared a few screenshots of the chats that he had with his fans. Check out the screenshots here.

While his fans seem elated to talk to Noah Centineo, some state that the actor on the other side of the phone isn’t Noah himself. Many fans of the actor claim that it is a bot who is replying to their texts the way Noah Centineo would. Check out the comments posted by one of the Instagram users on Noah Centineo’s Instagram post.

Noah Centineo rose to fame after his Netflix film To All the Boys I've Loved Before where he was seen playing the role of Peter Kavinsky. He went on to do a few more films on Netflix like Sierra Burgess is a loser. The sequel to his film To All the Boys I've Loved Before, titled To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You released earlier this year.

