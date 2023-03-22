Zachary Levi Seemingly Confirms Dwayne Johnson Blocked Shazam 2 Post-credit Scene

Zachary Levi, who plays the DC Universe superhero Shazam in Shazam! and Shazam 2, recently gave a nod to rumours about Dwayne Johnson wanting to take over the DCU with Black Adam. Dwayne Johnson previously made his DCU debut in 2022 with Black Adam. However, after the James Gunn and Peter Safran takeover of DC Studios, Zachary Levi and Dwayne Johnson’s future in DCU seem to be hanging by a thread.

Taking to Instagram, Levi reposted a report from The Wrap, which states that Dwayne Johnson denied plans for Zachary Levi to appear in the post-credit scene of Black Adam. Furthermore, the report states that there were plans for the Justice Society of America, the superhero group which first appeared in Black Adam, to appear in the post-credits scene of Shazam 2 in order to recruit Shazam. However, Johnson working against the decision ended up ruining the plans for Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Levi wrote over the screenshot, "The truth shall set you free," seemingly confirming the report.

Zachary Levi posted this on his Instagram story.



It was reported earlier that Henry Cavill was used by Johnson as a pawn to establish dominance in DC Studios. Cavill first appeared in the Black Adam post-credits scene as Superman, and subsequently announced that he would be returning to the role. Sadly, James Gunn and Peter Sarfan taking over DC Studios led to Cavill being axed from the Man of Steel character.

Shazam 2 director wants to leave the superhero genre

David F. Sandberg, who directed both Shazam! and Shazam! Fury of the Gods, recently explained that he is leaving the superhero genre. He said in a tweet that he would start refocusing on the horror genre. Sandberg has successful horror films under his belt such as Annabelle: Creation and Lights Out.