Official 'FRIENDS' Themed Book To Release In The Latter Half Of 2020; Read Details

Its been over 16 years since the hit tv show Friends has gone off the air. But to date, this show has fans from all across that world. Fans have rewatched the show time and time again and have never stopped loving it. Fans were also excited for the Friends reunion which was supposed to happen this year but is postponed due to the ongoing pandemic. But there is now news that will delight Friends fans all over the world. It was recently reported that an official cookbook featuring all the iconic recipes from Friends is set to be released at the latter half of this year. This book will include recipes from Rachel's shepherd's pie trifle to Ross's beloved Thanksgiving leftovers sandwich "the moist maker". If you ever wanted a true taste of the food had on Friends, then this is how to do it.

Read Also | Courteney Cox Surprises A Young Fan After His 'Friends' Themed Party Got Cancelled

Friends: The Official Cookbook to release soon

It was recently reported by a media portal that a book with all the recipes from the hot sitcom show Friends is going to release in the latter half of this year. Friends: The Official Cookbook will release on September 22, 2020, and it will be written by Amanda Yee. It was added that the book will include over 70 recipes that are inspired by the beloved show. It was also reported that the book will also cater to all culinary abilities.

Read Also | Lisa Kudrow Calls Friends Reunion Delay 'painful' But The Show Will 'definitely Happen'

The book was listed for sale on Amazon. In the description of the book, the sellers have expressed that the book will be good for everyone, from seasoned chefs like Monica Geller to someone like Rachel who can mix up recipes. Even if you just want to start a catering business like Phoebe Buffay or if you're a regular food enthusiast like Joey Tribbiani, this Friends: The Official Cookbook will offer all varieties of recipes for chefs at all levels, the blurb reads.

(picture credits: Amazon.in)

Read Also | Lisa Kudrow Calls Friends Reunion Delay 'painful' But The Show Will 'definitely Happen'

It was also expressed that the book will feature appetizers, main courses, drinks, and desserts. The sellers also expressed that the owner of the book can easily create an epic Friends-themed dinner party. Take a look at some recipes here.

Friends recipes

Monica's Friendsgiving feast

Rachel's trifle

Just for Joey Fries

Chandler's "Milk You Can Chew"

Phoebe's grandmother's cookies

Ross' "Moist Maker" turkey sandwich.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.