Courteney Cox Surprises A Young Fan After His 'Friends' Themed Party Got Cancelled

Courtney Cox, who is known for her character Monica in the famous sitcom Friends, recently appeared on the James Corden Show. On James Corden’s The Late Late Show, Courtney Cox surprised a 13-year-old fan. She also did a sweet gesture for him.

According to a news portal, Naftali had planned on celebrating his bar mitzvah that is a Jewish Ceremony with a Friends themed party. He had planned the party with tables named after Friends characters and a foosball tables inspired by the one that the characters Joey and Chandler had in the show Friends The invitation cards of Naftali’s party also had a famous FRIENDS font and he was also looking forwards to have the iconic red sofa party. However, Naftali’s birthday party was cancelled due to the ongoing health concerns around the coronavirus outbreak and Naftali had to resort to a virtual bar mitzvah.

When Courtney Cox came to know about his virtual bar mitzvah story, she decided to surprise the young fan of her show Friends through The James Corden’s show. Courtney Cox also did a sweet gesture for the young fan as she gifted him a foosball table and performed her famous dialogue ‘I know’ from the sitcom. During James Corden’s show, Naftali was asked how he related to it so much as the show ended long before he was born. Naftali replied that you can relate to all the characters of Friends and that the show is really funny.

News about the Friends reunion broke the Internet when it was announced. The reunion was supposed to air on HBO Max as one of their debut events but has been postponed due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. Now Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay on the show, talked about the delay, stating that it was painful. In an interview with a news portal, Lisa Kudrow was asked about how the pandemic hit her professionally. She answered that they had to shut down the Friends reunion, which was painful. She feels bad for everyone who was working on it. That is the part that makes her really nervous.

The reunion episode was supposed to be filmed at the end of March in front of a live studio audience. Lis Kudrow revealed that she was already getting nervous at the very beginning of March before there was a stay-at-home order. The actor mentioned that she called Ben Winston, executive producer, and asked if he had any contingencies like other versions of the reunion. He replied, “No, it's going to be fine!" and then everything began to shut down one by one. Kudrow stated that they all got on the phone and said it had to shut down. People threw out other dates which had come and gone. But they were really trying to be able to do it as soon as they could.

