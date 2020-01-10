Olivia Colman's Shows And Films To Binge If You Liked Her On 'The Crown'

Olivia Colman is a popular Hollywood actor who made her debut with BBC2's comedy sketch show Bruiser. The actor is currently popular for her character as Queen Elizabeth II in the Netflix show The Crown.

The show is based on the life of Queen Elizabeth II. She has been critically acclaimed for her role and appreciated by her fans. If you enjoyed watching the star in The Crown, here is a list of a few other TV shows and films of the actor to binge on.

Shows and films of Olivia Coleman to binge on

Rev.

It is a comedy series that starred Tom Hollander, Olivia Colman, and Steve Evets. The series revolves around the misadventures of an Anglican vicar, his wife and small but odd group of parishioners in London.

The series went on from 2010 to 2014 was created by Tom Hollander and James Wood.

Les Miserables

Directed by Tom Hooper, this is a 2012 drama film. The movie also stars Anne Hathaway, High Jackman, and Helena Bonham Carter. The plot revolves around Jean Valjean who is a prisoner that breaks parole in order to start a new life. He soon becomes the caretaker of a young girl but his past starts to catch up with him.

The Iron Lady

This is a 2012 historic drama directed by Phyllida Lloyd. The drama stars Meryl Streep, Jim Broadbent, and Alexandra Roach. The film revolves around an aged Margaret Thatcher who gets nostalgic when she empties her husband, Dennis’s wardrobe.

She struggles to come to terms with her husband's passing while also recollecting her political journey.

Fleabag

A dry-witted woman known only as Fleabag has no filter while she navigates life and love in London while coping with a tragedy. The woman tried to heal whole rejecting anyone who tries to help her. But she continues to keep up her bravado through it all. It is a British TV drama that stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Andrew Scott, and Sian Clifford.

The Favourite

This is a 2018 film set in 18th century England. Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, the plot revolves around a frail Queen Anne who occupies the throne and her close friend, Lady Sarah, who governs the country in her stead.

She also has to tend to sick Queen Anne with her mercurial temperature. The drama also stars Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz.

