Golden Globes 2020: Olivia Colman's Tipsy Acceptance Speech Is Winning Hearts

Olivia Colman now has three Golden Globes awards in her kitty. The actor had received awards previously for The Night Manager and The Favourite respectively. Now, while receiving the prestigious award for 2020, Olivia Colman made the crowd laugh along with winning many hearts on the internet. Check out her speech below.

Olivia Colman's speech at the Golden Globes 2020

Olivia Colman won the 'Best Actress in a Drama Series' for Netflix's The Crown. Olivia was seen visibly stunned as her name was announced as the winner during Golden Globes 2020. She went up to the stage to receive the award and started her speech by admitting that she was convinced she won't be winning the award. Olivia continued saying that she felt for the last year she has been living someone else's life, and now she feels like she has won someone else's award.

Furthermore, Olivia expressed that she did not know what to say as she already got a little drunk. She wasn't anticipating her win the awards, which led her to get boozy. This sparked laughter in the ceremony hall of Golden Globes. She spent the remaining of her time on-stage to admire and celebrate her peers in the entertainment industry, giving a loud cheer for Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag. Olivia's speech got a thumbs up from netizens. Check out their reactions below.

The best photograph tonight, was nice you all attended but the queen has to depart, bye #OliviaColman #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/VEWO50kJ3E — dani (@TowerwhiteDani) January 6, 2020

Girl. #OliviaColman, I continue to absolutely adore you. Keep doing you, boo. pic.twitter.com/YyZZu2DzH0 — Ellie (@NovelTeaEllie) January 6, 2020

#OliviaColman winning an award for #TheCrown is like winning a football championship. pic.twitter.com/iLvp73Lc9Q — Alejandra Rodriguez (@Aleroza0801) January 6, 2020

