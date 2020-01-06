The Debate
Golden Globes 2020: Olivia Colman's Tipsy Acceptance Speech Is Winning Hearts

Hollywood News

Golden Globes 2020 was on held on January 6 where Olivia Colman won the Best Actress in a drama series award. Check out her tipsy acceptance speech below.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Golden Globes 2020

Olivia Colman now has three Golden Globes awards in her kitty. The actor had received awards previously for The Night Manager and The Favourite respectively. Now, while receiving the prestigious award for 2020, Olivia Colman made the crowd laugh along with winning many hearts on the internet. Check out her speech below. 

Also read: World War Drama '1917' Surprise Winner, Brad Pitt, Joaquin Phoenix Top In Acting Categories

Olivia Colman's speech at the Golden Globes 2020

Also read: Jennifer Aniston's Reaction To Brad Pitt's Win At Golden Globes 2020 Is Adorable; Watch

Olivia Colman won the 'Best Actress in a Drama Series'  for Netflix's The Crown. Olivia was seen visibly stunned as her name was announced as the winner during Golden Globes 2020. She went up to the stage to receive the award and started her speech by admitting that she was convinced she won't be winning the award. Olivia continued saying that she felt for the last year she has been living someone else's life, and now she feels like she has won someone else's award. 

Also read: Taylor Swift And Amy Poehler Patch Up At The Golden Globe Awards

Furthermore, Olivia expressed that she did not know what to say as she already got a little drunk. She wasn't anticipating her win the awards, which led her to get boozy. This sparked laughter in the ceremony hall of Golden Globes. She spent the remaining of her time on-stage to admire and celebrate her peers in the entertainment industry, giving a loud cheer for Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag. Olivia's speech got a thumbs up from netizens. Check out their reactions below. 

Also read: Golden Globes 2020: List Of Winners In The Various Categories

Also read: Golden Globes 2020: Sam Mendes' War Movie '1917' Wins Best Film

 

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
