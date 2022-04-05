Olivia Rodrigo Celebrates Her Grammy Win With Paris Hilton At Afterparty; See Pics

The Grammy Awards 2022 saw Drivers License crooner Olivia Rodrigo bag major awards in the categories of Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album. Her first Grammy wins were followed by an afterparty, which had Paris Hilton among others in attendance. In glimpses uploaded by the singer, she can be seen having a gala time with Hilton behind the DJ Booth, which was followed up with a gigantic screen reading "baby's first Grammy's."

Olivia Rodrigo celebrates Grammys 2022 win with Paris Hilton

Talking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, April 5, the songstress shared a trail of pictures that began with her posing alongside Hilton and panned to other stills from the celebration. While Paris was clad in a shimmery green coloured dress, Olivia looked gorgeous in blue attire with a plunging neckline. In the caption, she mentioned, "hop out at the afterpartyyyyyy ily @parishilton." Take a look.

Hilton also commented on a photo of Rodrigo holding her 3 Grammy awards." So proud of you beautiful. Best time celebrating with you last night!!" she mentioned. In a conversation with PEOPLE, Olivia spoke about how the track Drivers License changed her life, and how overwhelming it was to bag so many Grammy nominations.

At the Grammys red carpet, she mentioned, "Literally talking about it is gonna make me cry. I've been watching the Grammys since I was a little girl and always dreamed that I would come and visit," Rodrigo said. "The fact that I was nominated for so many today is beyond me. I can't believe it." She continued, "I'm so lucky I have the most amazing family and the most amazing friends."

Meanwhile, other artists like Jon Batiste, Silk Sonic, and others also won big at the Grammys. BTS, Brothers Osborne, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow and Rodrigo delivered stunning performances.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @OLIVIARODRIGO/AP)