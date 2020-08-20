Olivia Wilde To Return Into Director’s Chair For A Female-centric ‘Spider-Woman’ Movie?

Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters or the SPUMC is reportedly going to expand the film horizon as per reports. Spiderman’s cinematic world has been explored already with Tom Hardy’s Venom as well as Tom Holland’s Spider-Man films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, the MCU might witness one more possible ‘Spidy’ future with Spider-Woman. The film is speculated to be directed by Olivia Wilde and will follow a never-done-before concept and cinematography.

Olivia Wilde to direct 'Spider-Woman' movie?

The SPUMC has several films in the pipeline out of which the most anticipated ones are Jared Leto's Morbius followed by Venom’s part two. Both of which have uncertain release dates due to the ongoing pandemic situation. The SPUMC is also looking into further exploring the Spider-Man movies and Sinister Six. Spider-Man film will rope in actors like Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield apart from Tom Holland.

According to reports in Deadline, Sony Pictures is in discussion with Olivia Wilde to helm a female-centric movie with Marvel’s superhero in the lead. The reports also suggest that the film can be Spider-Woman. Olivia Wilde has previously directed the critically acclaimed hit that is Booksmart which released back in 2019. The film was lauded for its story and interpretation and cinematography, as per reports.

Olivia Wilde's movies

Now the actress and director teased her followers on Twitter with a ‘spider emoticon'. She shared the report by Deadline which claimed that the film is a 'Spider-Woman' movie. The hints are strongly based on the Spider-Woman or Spider-Gwen character as seen in the comic Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The studio has not given an official statement on the speculations yet. It has neither denied nor admitted all the speculations in the media so far.

Olivia hinting at a Marvel Movie?

Marvel Movie's speculated cast

According to reports, Katie Silberman is writing the film and Rachel O’Connor will be bank-rolling the project. Popular businesswoman Amy Pascal is reported to be backing the project in the future. Olvia Wilde is yet to give a solid confirmation about her role in the Marvel movie project.

