Spiderwoman To Get A New Costume In Her Solo Comic Series, Leaves Fans Divided

Marvel Comics published several fictional characters under the name of Spider-Woman in its comic books. The first and main Spider-Woman is Jessica Drew. She had her own animated television series. Julia Carpenter was the second Spider-Woman and was a regular in the 1990s television series Iron Man, which was a part of The Marvel Action Hour. Other characters include Mary Jane Watson, Mattie Franklin, Charlotte Witter, and Veranke. Spider-Woman is back now and it is better than ever. Earlier this year, it was announced that Jessica Drew would be coming back to steal the spotlight very soon. She would be leading her own comic series starting in March 2020.

Who else is caught in Spider-Woman's web of intrigue?



Who else is caught in Spider-Woman's web of intrigue?

Redesigned costume

Recently, the makers of the character released a bunch of pictures of the fictional character. The character has got a brand new costume. It has been reported that Dave Johnson has designed the character’s new costume. Though Jessica Drew has been given more of the ‘web’ design that the Spider-Man fans love on him, she has retained some core elements of her design intact. The new costume is a blend of her previous and classic looks with some completely unique impressions. The reason behind the change of costume design remains unknown and has left fans intrigued.

Details we know so far:

The comic book series will have Karla Pacheco alongside Pere Perez as its writers. Both, Karla Pacheco and Pere Perez have been a part of the creative team for several other Marvel comics. The comic series will come out in March 2020.

Fan reactions

Here is how fans reacted to the new costume of Spiderwoman.

New #SpiderWoman costume. I kinda like it. Wanna see how it looks in the actual comic but looks cool.

Come on, @Marvel, no. This makes Jessica Drew, the original #SpiderWoman, look more like Miles.



It has webs! Jess doesn't use webs.



And give her the wings back!



She really has very little to do w/ the other Spider people. She's hydra-trained and a former spy and assassin.



😡 https://t.co/kMbJRRBHDI — Lori Hyrup ︽✵︽ (@LoriHyrup) December 18, 2019

