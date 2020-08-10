'Richard Jewell' Cast Boasts Of Prolific Actors Like Paul Walter Hauser & Kathy Bates

Director-producer Clint Eastwood's biographical drama, Richard Jewell recently premiered on HBO Max on August 8, 2020. The film is based on 2019's book, 'The Suspect: An Olympic Bombing, the FBI, the Media, and Richard Jewell, the Man Caught in the Middle' by Kevin Salwen and Kent Alexander. Released by Warner Bros. Pictures in December 2019, Richard Jewell boasts of a stellar star cast comprising Paul Walter Hauser in the titular role, alongside Sam Rockwell, Kathy Bates, Jon Hamm, and Olivia Wilde in the lead roles. Read to know about Richard Jewell cast in detail if the Clint Eastwood directorial managed to intrigue you as well.

Paul Walter Hauser as Richard Jewell

The American actor-comedian, Paul Walter Hauser plays the titular role of Richard Jewell aka Radar in the biographical drama. Paul as Richard plays the security guard who finds a bomb during 1996's Summer Olympics in Atlanta, Georgia. The film focuses on how he alerts authorities to evacuate the venue, but later gets wrongly accused of having placed the bomb himself.

Sam Rockwell as Watson Bryant

Well known for his role in 1997's Lawn Dogs, Sam Rockwell plays the role of Watson Bryant in Richard Jewell. Sam as Watson plays an attorney who legally represents Richard. In the film, Bryant, who runs his own struggling law firm, makes Radar aware that he is a prime suspect in the case.

Kathy Bates as Barbara Jewell

The Academy Award-winning actor-director, Kathy Bates plays the role of Barbara Jewell aka Bobi in the film. Kathy as Barbara plays the mother of Richard Jewell in this Clint Eastwood directorial. She had won the Academy Award for Best Actor (Female) for her performance in the 1990's horror film, Misery.

Jon Hamm as Tom Shaw

The American actor-producer, Jon Hamm plays the role of Tom Shaw in the biographical drama. Jon as Tom plays a composite character of an FBI Agent in the film. He helps moving event attendees away from the bomb when it explodes.

Olivia Wilde as Kathy Scruggs

The actor-filmmaker Olivia Wilde of House fame plays the role of Kathy Scruggs in this film. Olivia as Kathy plays a journalist from Atlanta-Journal Constitution. She approaches Tom Shaw in a cop bar, wherein Shaw reveals that Richard Jewell's case is under FBI suspicion, which goes on to make headlines.

