On A Social Media Break, Tom Holland Enjoys Scooter Ride With Zendaya In Budapest

Actors Tom Holland and Zendaya have been dating for a while. The couple, who starred together in the last three Spider-Man movies have been spotted hanging together and walking hand-in-hand several times. While Zendaya is currently working on her upcoming film Dune 2, her beau Tom Holland, who is on a social media break, joined her in Budapest where they spent time together and rode scooters.

As per a report by The Daily Mail, Tom Holland and Zendaya were recently spotted enjoying a scooter ride in Budapest. While Zendaya donned a white top with black shorts, the Uncharted star wore a grey t-shirt with black shorts. In the picture, which is currently surfacing on the internet, the couple could be seen enjoying themselves while riding separate scooters.

Tom Holland and Zendaya enjoy a fun scooter ride during Budapest getaway 🥺♥️ pic.twitter.com/PCyePLSfQ9 — fran HOTD Era (@hpspideywayne) August 27, 2022

Zendaya is reportedly working on the sequel to her 2021 film Dune, which also starred Timothee Chalamet. The actor is filming the movie in Hungary, where her beau recently joined her. The Euphoria star, who will be seen playing one of the leads in the upcoming film, will reportedly shoot across several locations, including Budapest, Jordan and Abu Dhabi. The actor also has the third season of her Emmy Award-winning HBO series Euphoria.

Tom Holand goes on a social media break

Earlier this month, Tom Holland announced another social media break via a video on Instagram. In the clip, the actor said, "Hi guys, so I've been trying to make this do an hour now, and for someone that has spent the last 13, 14 years, however long I've been acting, I cannot seem to say what I need to say without 'umming' and 'arring' every five minutes. So I'm going to try again. I’ve taken a break from social media for my mental health because I find Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating, to be overwhelming."

The actor further revealed how social media has been affecting his mental health as he often reads about himself online. He said, "I get caught up and I spiral when I read things about me online and ultimately, it’s very detrimental to my mental state. So I decided to take a step back and delete the app."

Image: AP