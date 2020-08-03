'Once Upon A Christmas Miracle' Cast Includes Aimee Teegarden, Brett Dalton & Others

Once Upon a Christmas Miracle, directed by Gary Yates released in 2018. The film followed the story of a girl who realises that she needs an urgent life-saving liver transplant. Her life turns around when a stranger comes forward and offers to donate half of his liver to her.
As the two get closer to each other and their families, before and after the surgery they realise they share a special connection. They must decide to take their relationship to the next level. Read about the cast of Once Upon a Christman Miracle below:
Aimee Teegarden played the character of Heather Krueger in the film. Right before the Christmas holidays, she comes to know that she needs a liver transplant soon. Soon she meets a stranger Chris Dempsey who donates a part of his liver to her.
Brett Dalton played the character of Chris Dempsey in the film. He donates a part of his liver to a complete stranger named Aimee Teegarden. The surgery brings them closer to each other and eventually they fall in love and get married.
The film Once Upon a Christmas Miracle is based on an incredible story of an organ donor Chris Dempsey and recipient Heather Krueger. After the film released, several fans asked if the film was based on the true story. Reportedly, the film, which follows the story of Heather and Chris, is based on a true story. Their story was turned into a film by Hallmarks' movies. The movie was filmed in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada in October. Several fans ask if the couple were married in real life and yes, the couple is married and live together.
