'Once Upon A Christmas Miracle' Cast Includes Aimee Teegarden, Brett Dalton & Others

Once Upon a Christmas Miracle, directed by Gary Yates released in 2018. The film followed the story of a girl who realises that she needs an urgent life-saving liver transplant. Her life turns around when a stranger comes forward and offers to donate half of his liver to her.

As the two get closer to each other and their families, before and after the surgery they realise they share a special connection. They must decide to take their relationship to the next level. Read about the cast of Once Upon a Christman Miracle below:

Once Upon a Christmas Miracle cast

Also Read: Sanskrit Diwas 2020: Know History, Meaning And Significance Of Sanskrit Diwas

Aimee Teegarden- Heather Krueger

Aimee Teegarden played the character of Heather Krueger in the film. Right before the Christmas holidays, she comes to know that she needs a liver transplant soon. Soon she meets a stranger Chris Dempsey who donates a part of his liver to her.

Brett Dalton - Chris Dempsey

Brett Dalton played the character of Chris Dempsey in the film. He donates a part of his liver to a complete stranger named Aimee Teegarden. The surgery brings them closer to each other and eventually they fall in love and get married.

Other Cast of Once Upon a Christmas Miracle

Lolita Davidovich played the character of Judy Dempsey

Cassandra Potenza played the role of Ashley Krueger

Nancy Sorel played the role of Katy Krueger

Thom Zimmerle played the role of Bill Krueger

Steve Basic was seen as Jack in Once Upon a Christmas Miracle

Melissa Marie Elias played the role of Jennette

Martin Roach was seen as Dr Jenkins in the film

Also Read: Raksha Bandhan 2020: Know More About Its History, Meaning, And Significance

Micheline Marchildon played the character of Rosa

Candace Smith played the role of Professor Tierney

Rick Gensiorek was seen as an Elderly Gentleman in the film

Darren Martens was seen as Andy in the film

Danika Frederick played the role of Sadie

Beverly Ndukwu was seen as Nurse Rachel

Ray Strachan played the role of a Hotel Manager

Lois Brothers was seen as Mrs Wilson

Heidi Fielek played the role, Heidi

Also Read: Raksha Bandhan Poems That You Can Share With Your Family And Friends

Is 'Once Upon a Christmas Miracle' a true story?

The film Once Upon a Christmas Miracle is based on an incredible story of an organ donor Chris Dempsey and recipient Heather Krueger. After the film released, several fans asked if the film was based on the true story. Reportedly, the film, which follows the story of Heather and Chris, is based on a true story. Their story was turned into a film by Hallmarks' movies. The movie was filmed in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada in October. Several fans ask if the couple were married in real life and yes, the couple is married and live together.

Also Read: Aadi Perukku 2020: History, Meaning And Significance Of This Auspicious Day

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.