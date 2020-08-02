Last Updated:

Raksha Bandhan Poems That You Can Share With Your Family And Friends

Rakshabandhan will be celebrated on August 3. The festival honours the unique bond between a brother and a sister. Take a look at some Raksha Bandhan poems here

raksha bandhan poems

Raksha Bandhan is a Hindu festival that honours the unique bond between a brother and a sister. Rakshabandhan will be celebrated on Monday, August 3. The festival, which falls on 'Shravan Purnima' (full moon day of the Hindu month of Shravan), August, as per the Gregorian calendar, is celebrated with great enthusiasm in different parts of India. While it is a tradition typical to northern parts of India, people in western and eastern parts of the country also celebrate the occasion with the same enthusiasm. The occasion is all about spending quality time with brother/sister. We have some poems for Raksha Bandhan that you can share with your brothers and sisters. Take a look at some Raksha Bandhan poems below.  Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020.

Rakhi Day is Righteous Day

- A.P.J.Abdul Kalam

This full moon day our hearts are in brim

Feeling of faith and serenity in mind.

We light the lamps and our hears glow

Radiance of happiness and peace are in flow.

Harmonious homes are like streams of joy

Flowing and flourishing the landscape en route.

Nobility in heart and character in deed

Righteous homes alone make a beautiful State.

Sisters will tie the thread on the brothers

Abiding them to do only what is right and clean.

Put the Kumkum and blessed rice on the head

Where will dwell right thoughts and noble action.

A Sister is Forever

-- Bruce B. Wilmer

A sister's a sister forever

A bond that diminishes never

A friend who is kindly and caring

A sibling God chooses for sharing.

Few ties as deep and profound

And with so much affection abound

Though some thoughts are seldom expressed

Love endures and survives every test.

Of the constants that rest in the heart

A sister's a primary part.

She'll always be there when you need her

You listen, you value, you heed her.

As growth independence you ponder

Your feelings grow deeper and fonder

And life tells you one thing that is true

A sister's a large part of you.

Dear Sister

-unknown

Thank you, dear sister

For all you are

A constant support, I know you are never far

Your love and care is a treasure I hold dear

This Raksha Bandhan, I promise to be there

whenever you may need me, you’ll find me standing near

Part of my soul

-unknown

A part of my soul, a part of my heart,

Dear Brother, we are together in spirit even when apart

You guide me for every step I take,

And stop me before I make a mistake,

With my Rakhi, I send you love

that will bring you health and good luck.

 My sister and Me

-unknown

My Sister and Me

We laugh,

we cry,

we make time fly.

Best friends are we

my sister and me.

A sister like you

-unknown

A Sister Like You

Someone who will understand

Who knows the way I feel

In every situation

Her concern is very real

Someone who has walked my ways

Who knows my every need

Times when she would see me cry

Her heart would nearly bleed

Everyone should have a sister

Just the way I do

Richly blessed is what I am

To have a sister like you

