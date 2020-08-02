Raksha Bandhan Poems That You Can Share With Your Family And Friends

Raksha Bandhan is a Hindu festival that honours the unique bond between a brother and a sister. Rakshabandhan will be celebrated on Monday, August 3. The festival, which falls on 'Shravan Purnima' (full moon day of the Hindu month of Shravan), August, as per the Gregorian calendar, is celebrated with great enthusiasm in different parts of India. While it is a tradition typical to northern parts of India, people in western and eastern parts of the country also celebrate the occasion with the same enthusiasm. The occasion is all about spending quality time with brother/sister. We have some poems for Raksha Bandhan that you can share with your brothers and sisters. Take a look at some Raksha Bandhan poems below. Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020.

Rakhi Day is Righteous Day

- A.P.J.Abdul Kalam

This full moon day our hearts are in brim Feeling of faith and serenity in mind. We light the lamps and our hears glow Radiance of happiness and peace are in flow. Harmonious homes are like streams of joy Flowing and flourishing the landscape en route. Nobility in heart and character in deed Righteous homes alone make a beautiful State. Sisters will tie the thread on the brothers Abiding them to do only what is right and clean. Put the Kumkum and blessed rice on the head Where will dwell right thoughts and noble action.

A Sister is Forever

-- Bruce B. Wilmer

A sister's a sister forever A bond that diminishes never A friend who is kindly and caring A sibling God chooses for sharing. Few ties as deep and profound And with so much affection abound Though some thoughts are seldom expressed Love endures and survives every test. Of the constants that rest in the heart A sister's a primary part. She'll always be there when you need her You listen, you value, you heed her. As growth independence you ponder Your feelings grow deeper and fonder And life tells you one thing that is true A sister's a large part of you.

Dear Sister

-unknown

Thank you, dear sister For all you are A constant support, I know you are never far Your love and care is a treasure I hold dear This Raksha Bandhan, I promise to be there whenever you may need me, you’ll find me standing near

Part of my soul

-unknown

A part of my soul, a part of my heart, Dear Brother, we are together in spirit even when apart You guide me for every step I take, And stop me before I make a mistake, With my Rakhi, I send you love that will bring you health and good luck.

My sister and Me

-unknown

My Sister and Me We laugh, we cry, we make time fly. Best friends are we my sister and me.

A sister like you

-unknown