Aadi Perukku 2020: History, Meaning And Significance Of This Auspicious Day

Aadi Perukku also known as Padinettam Perukku is a unique occasion dedicated to the rivers basins of Tamil Nadu and the major lakes in that region. It is intended to celebrate the water level risings during monsoon which is expected to occur on the 18th day of the Adi month of the Tamil calendar. Read about the history and significance of Aadi Perukku.

Aadi Perukku history & meaning

Aadi Perukku, which is also referred to as Pathinettam Perukku, stands for 18 and rising respectively. According to the Tamil calendar, that start of the monsoon is marked by the month of Aadi in Tamil Nadu. An increase in water level is seen in the river at this time. Activities like sowing, planting of seeds, rooting and other procedures in farming are done favourably in the month of Aadi in Tamil Nadu. Aadi Perukku is a grand occasion of fertility that has been celebrated since the time of kings and royal families.

Source: Aayush Srivastava/Unsplash

Aadi Perukku is celebrated in honour of water's life-sustaining qualities that are a gift to humanity. Mother Nature is worshipped by people in the form of Amman deities. They also express gratitude to the river Kaveri during this time. In a way, it is to thank nature for showering its grace, peace and prosperity. The water ritual is mainly carried out by women of Tamil Nadu as a tribute. They worship lakes and all perennial river sources of the state. It is a distinctive event in South Indian and a remarkable festival of Tamil Nadu.

Aadi Perukku celebration

On the occasion of Aadi Perukku, unmarried girls perform rituals and puja along with married women of the society. According to the rituals, unmarried women who offer a sweet made of rice and jaggery, earrings of palm leaves and black coloured beads get blessed with desirable grooms. Married men are invited by their in-laws and get new clothes as gifts. Married women visit their parents' home and stay there for a month before Aadi Perukku. They return back with their husband a day after Aadi Perukku. Women generally prepare different items of rice and offer them to the river Kaveri.

