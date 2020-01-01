'Once Upon A Time In..Hollywood', 'The Lion King' Bag Russia's Eagle Award Nominations

Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood, The Lion King, and Green Book have been nominated for the Eagle Awards. Golden Eagle Awards are the equivalent of the Oscars in Russia. Once Upon a Time in…Hollywood, The Lion King and Green Book have been nominated in the Foreign Film Category at the Eagle Awards. Read on to know more details about this story.

Once Upon a Time in…Hollywood and others get nominated for Eagle Awards

Once Upon a Time in…Hollywood was one of the most highly anticipated releases of the year. Disney’s The Lion King was another box-office success for the animation studio. Both these movies were hit at the box-office and were also applauded by the critics. Green Book was also one of the critically acclaimed movies released. According to a media portal’s report, Once Upon a Time in…Hollywood, The Lion King, and Green Book have all been nominated for Russia’s Eagle Awards.

All of the above-mentioned movies have been nominated for the best foreign feature released in Russia category. The Golden Eagle Award is an award given by the National Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Science of Russia. The Academy recognises the excellent work done by directors, actors, and writers in the film industry. Once Upon a Time in…Hollywood, The Lion King, and Green Book were released by WDSSPR. This company is the Russian distribution company for Disney, Sony, and Fox. Disney’s The Lion King collected $46.7 million at Russia’s box-office. The film is likely to end up being Russia’s top-grossing movie.

Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in…Hollywood is currently the year’s 12th highest-grossing movie in Russia. The Leonardo Di Caprio and Brad Pitt starrer went on to collect $19 million at the box-office. Green Book is currently at the 23rd place with its $9.2 million local collections. All the three movies boasted of high ratings on KinoPoisk, also known as Russia’s IMDb. The comedy-drama Green Book’s average rating was 8.3 and Disney’s The Lion King saw a rating of 7.1 on KinoPoisk. Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in…Hollywood saw an average rating of 7.6 out of 10.

