Oppenheimer Actor Robert Downey Jr Says The Planet Should Be A Matriarchy: Men Start Wars…

Robert Downey Jr is playing the role of Lewis Strauss, the former chair of the US Atomic Energy Commission in Oppenheimer. His role is antagonistic in nature, as Strauss was partially responsible for the removal of Robert J. Oppenheimer’s security clearance. Now, the actor has spoken about the film, and how the film serves as a commentary on patriarchy in the 20th century.

3 things you need to know:

Oppenheimer will release on July 21.

The Christopher Nolan film is based on the creation of the atomic bomb via the Manhattan Project.

Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and others also appear alongside Robert Downey Jr in the film.

Downey Jr. on Oppenheimer’s commentary on patriarchy

During an interview with Associated Press, the Iron Man actor was asked about how the film depicted women. The interviewer first said that in that time period, women were not part of important conversations, and some scenes mirrored the same. Then Downey Jr. was asked if he felt like the film was a commentary on patriarchy.

(Robert Downey Jr.in a poster for show Cars Downey's Dream Cars | Image: 21metgala/Twitter)

The actor replied, “Men start wars and the entire planet should be a matriarchy.” He then added that he has always maintained this position. After being asked if he believed the same before Oppenheimer, he said that experiencing Oppenheimer was just a ‘triple confirmation.’

Downey Jr. says the world is still in the ‘atomic age’

The Avengers: Endgame actor was then asked if there are any parallels that can be drawn between that period of history and the current times. Downey Jr. said that the ‘Red Scare’ of communism which came in the 1950s still reverberates in ‘million sets of everything.’

(Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer)

He then commented that we might consider this the Information Age, but it’s still the atomic age. Downey Jr actor then clarified that since the issue of atomic bombs has not been solved, it’s still the atomic age to him. Oppenheimer releases on July 21 and is set to have a clash at the box office with Barbie.