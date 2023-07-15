Oppenheimer US Premiere Red Carpet Cancelled Amid SAG-AFTRA Strike

Universal Pictures has decided to cancel the red carpet event for the U.S. premiere of Christopher Nolan’s film Oppenheimer. This is in light of the ongoing strike led by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA). Despite the changes, the movie will still be screened as planned. The premiere is scheduled for Monday, July 17, at 7 PM ET at the AMC Loews Lincoln Square theatre in New York City.

3 things you need to know

Oppenheimer's cast stood in solidarity with the SAG-AFTRA strike.

This was during the film's premiere in the UK on July 14.

It was the cast's support for the strike that influenced the decision to cancel the U.S. red carpet event.

Cast demonstrates solidarity with SAG-AFTRA strike at Oppenheimer premiere

Recently, in a statemenet, the Universal Pictures expressed support for the SAG-AFTRA strike. Through the statement, the makers announced the decision to cancel the premiere’s red carpet. They explained that the screening will now serve as a tribute to the dedicated crew and craftspeople who contributed to the making of this significant film.

( Oppenheimer cast and filmmakers arrived in London at the UK Premiere | Image: Universal Pictures)

Oppenheimer cast walked the UK red carpet but left UK premiere

The cast, including notable actors Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, and Emily Blunt, walked the red carpet in the UK but did not attend the film screening. Christopher Nolan addressed the audience during the premiere, revealing that the cast had left early to create picket signs for the strike. To ensure that the red carpet could proceed smoothly and without interfering with a potential strike, the start time was even moved up by an hour.

During an interview at the U.K. premiere, Matt Damon expressed his willingness to support the strike, stating that once it was officially called, the cast members would leave the premiere in solidarity. Emily Blunt echoed Damon’s sentiments, emphasising the importance of unity among actors and their shared commitment to achieving fair agreements.

Before the announcement of the strike, it was expected that actors Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, and a majority of the ensemble would attend the US premiere. However, now it is being speculated that the actors won't be a part of the screening due to the ongoing strike. Oppenheimer is set to open in theatres nationwide on July 21.