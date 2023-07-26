Oppenheimer: American Flag Mistake In Film Receives Strong Reactions From History Buffs

Christopher Nolan's latest release, Oppenheimer, has unsurprisingly opened to rave reviews and sturdy box office collections, despite its noir context. With all the praise, there have been minor details emerging about the film which may be counted in its negatives. Among these, is a historically inaccurate depiction of the American flag during a rather crucial scene in the film. History buffs have now been reacting to this seemingly innocuous oversight.

3 things you need to know

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer traces the life and work of the 'father of the atomic bomb', theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer.

The film released in a double feature along side Greta Gerwig's Margot Robbie-led Barbie.

Robert Oppenheimer's real-life grandson has also spoken about a narrative in the film he disagrees with.

Oppenheimer receives flak from History buffs over American flag mistake

The scene in question occurs at a crucial moment in the film when Oppenheimer addresses the Los Alamos residents in what was the World War II victory speech. The pulse of the moment stands highlighted by the residents cheering and hooting with American flags in their hands as the reality of the situation begins to dawn on Oppenheimer. This brilliantly captured crescendo moment now essentially stands marred when an eagle-eyed History buff, Andrew Craig pointed out how the flags in the scene (set in 1945) features 50 stars instead of 48, making for a factual inaccuracy. Andrew's tweet read, "It was good and all, but I’ll be that guy and complain they used 50-star flags in a scene set in 1945."

It was good and all, but I’ll be that guy and complain they used 50-star flags in a scene set in 1945. pic.twitter.com/nvcwpGFkzh — Andy Craig (@AndrewRCraig) July 21, 2023

Oh dear.

Spot the mistake in 'Oppenheimer'.

How sloppy. pic.twitter.com/o1BfeVWleN — Fake History Hunter (@fakehistoryhunt) July 25, 2023

Other History pages on social media too chimed in with their opinions on the oversight. One such page, Fake History Hunter, called the mistake "sloppy". This was followed by a thread of them listing period-inappropriate examples of the American flag on screen. 2012 TV movie Restless, 2019 film Jojo Rabbit and 1977 film A Bridge Too Far were part of the list.

The American flag is not the only historical inaccuracy in the film

Oppenheimer's real-life grandson had recently mentioned in an interview how he disagrees with the poison apple reference shown in the film. Charles expressed no malice towards Nolan however, acknowledging his directorial prowess. He simply pointed out how there is no historical proof vetting the narrative of the poison apple.