Life-like Barbie Placed Next To Dubai's Burj Khalifa | Watch

The global Barbie fever has reached new heights, and Dubai is not one to be left behind. A viral video is taking the internet by storm, showcasing a larger-than-life Barbie doll standing next to the iconic Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building.

3 things you need to know

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling star in the leading roles of Barbie.

Since its premiere, Barbie has accumulated a global box office revenue of $382 million.

Barbie and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer were both released in theatres at the same time.

How did the virtual Barbie capture millions?

Shared on Instagram by the regional creative content agency Eye Studio, the CGI video features a gigantic Barbie doll stepping out of her Mattel box. Dressed in a stylish jumpsuit, black heels, and white-framed cat-eye sunglasses, the virtual doll exudes charisma and charm.

With a caption teasingly asking, "Hi Barbie, are you looking for Ken?", the video quickly gained traction and captured the attention of millions. Despite being a product of computer graphics, many viewers were impressed by the realistic portrayal of the larger-than-life Barbie.

Barbie movie's box office triumph amidst tough competition

The video's release also coincided with the premiere of the highly-anticipated film Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. While the movie has already earned impressive numbers at the box office worldwide. According to international media reports, Barbie raked in a massive $162 million during its opening weekend in North America and accumulated a staggering $337 million in global earnings.

Despite the Barbie movie's success, it faced stiff competition from other cinematic offerings, including Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. Starring a talented ensemble cast, Oppenheimer also dominated the box office and drew attention from movie enthusiasts worldwide.