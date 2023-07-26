Life-like Barbie Placed Next To Dubai's Burj Khalifa | Watch

Quick links:
Giant 3D Barbie in front of Burj Khalifa | Image: Eye Studio/Instagram
The global Barbie fever has reached new heights, and Dubai is not one to be left behind. A viral video is taking the internet by storm, showcasing a larger-than-life Barbie doll standing next to the iconic Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building.
3 things you need to know
Shared on Instagram by the regional creative content agency Eye Studio, the CGI video features a gigantic Barbie doll stepping out of her Mattel box. Dressed in a stylish jumpsuit, black heels, and white-framed cat-eye sunglasses, the virtual doll exudes charisma and charm.
With a caption teasingly asking, "Hi Barbie, are you looking for Ken?", the video quickly gained traction and captured the attention of millions. Despite being a product of computer graphics, many viewers were impressed by the realistic portrayal of the larger-than-life Barbie.
The video's release also coincided with the premiere of the highly-anticipated film Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. While the movie has already earned impressive numbers at the box office worldwide. According to international media reports, Barbie raked in a massive $162 million during its opening weekend in North America and accumulated a staggering $337 million in global earnings.
Despite the Barbie movie's success, it faced stiff competition from other cinematic offerings, including Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. Starring a talented ensemble cast, Oppenheimer also dominated the box office and drew attention from movie enthusiasts worldwide.