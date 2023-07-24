Oppenheimer Box Office Collection Day 3: Christopher Nolan Film Earns $174M Globally

Oppenheimer and Barbie clashed at the box office on July 21. While Christopher Nolan directorial soared above Greta Gerwig’s film in India, it lagged behind in the worldwide box office collection. However, the film still exceeded expectations considering its historical, noir context.

3 things you need to know

Oppenheimer starred Cillian Murphy as the lead actor.

The film’s supporting cast included Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt, Rami Malek and more.

The film is a biopic based on American physicist Robert J Oppenheimer.

Oppenheimer a knockout with $174 million collection

Oppenheimer enjoyed a successful run at the international box office. According to Deadline, the biographical drama made close to $80.5 million in North America and $93.7 million in other international markets. As of Sunday, the movie's international box office receipts were $174.2 million.

(Florence Pugh and Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer | Image: Still from the movie)

With this, the Cillian Murphy starrer became the biggest global debut for a biographical film. This record was previously held by Rami Malek's 2018 film Bohemian Rhapsody which earned $124 million across its debut weekend.

Oppenheimer inches closer to Rs 50 crore in India

Talking about Oppenheimer’s India collection, the film collected a remarkable Rs 17.25 crore on its third day at the Indian box office. The film had already performed well in its first two days, earning Rs 31.75 crore on Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, Oppenheimer had an overall English occupancy of 56.66% and a Hindi occupancy of 26.46%, as per Sacnilk. Oppenheimer's collection in three days stands at Rs 50 crore.

Oppenheimer is the biopic of the American physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, also known as the 'father of the nuclear bomb'. The script of the film is an adaptation of Kai Bird and Martin J Sherwin's novel American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J Robert Oppenheimer. It deals with his achievements and the FBI investigation that followed the invention of the atomic bomb.