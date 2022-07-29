Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan's Film Teaser Offers Fiery Look At 'father Of Atomic Bomb'

Christopher Nolan's biographical drama film Oppenheimer will offer a riveting and explosive look at the 'father of the atomic bomb' J. Robert Oppenheimer, played by Cillian Murphy. Universal released a brief teaser of the highly-awaited project, which showcases fiery glimpses with various characters' voices playing in the backdrop.

It starts with the words, "The world is changing, reforming. This is your moment," spoken by Emily Blunt, who plays Katherine, wife of the American theoretical physicist. Later, Murphy's character is shown adjusting his hat as he stands in front of a window and then walking down a hallway with a huge crowd surrounding him. The intense voiceover goes," You gave them the power to destroy themselves and made him the most important man that ever lived.”

Teaser of Christopher Nolan's war film Oppenheimer unveiled

Oppenheimer is based on the 2005 Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer. Oppenheimer was famously called the 'father of the atomic bomb' for his role in the Manhattan Project, which helped in the creation of the first nuclear weapons.

Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy plays the titular character while Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, David Krumholtz, Michael Angarano, and Kenneth Branagh appear in important roles.

The official synopsis of the film reads, "Epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it."

It is all set to be released in the United States on July 21, 2023. Backed by Universal Pictures, Oppenheimer also marks Christopher Nolan's first film to not be distributed by his longtime studio home of Warner Bros.

Image: Instagram/@THOMASSHELBY.6/@OPPENHEIMERMOVIE