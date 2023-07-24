Oppenheimer: Nude Florence Pugh Covered In CGI-made Black Dress In India To Avoid Cuts

Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh, hit screens worldwide on July 21. The Christopher Nolan directorial received immense love from the Indian audience, but certain bold scenes left them shocked. Now, here is the latest update about the movie. A scene featuring a nude Florence Pugh has been edited in the version released in India to show her in a black dress.

3 things you need to know

The plot of Oppenheimer revolves around the world's first nuclear explosion.

Cillian Murphy plays the role of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer.

Meanwhile, Florence Pugh portrays the role of Jean Tatlock.

Florence Pugh gets CGI-made dress in India to avoid censor issues

To avoid any censor issues, the scene where Oppenheimer and his former lover Jean Tatlock engage in a conversation without any clothes on has been altered, according to multiple reports. The print released in India now features Florence Pugh in a CGI-made black dress. Fans were left shocked and amused after they watched the scene. They hailed India for the best-ever CGI work.

(Florence Pugh covered in a black dress with the help of CGI for Indian audience. | Twitter)

Reportedly, the makers opted for self-censorship to avoid any major trouble with the film certification board. As per the censor certificate, the movie underwent only two modifications. First, the muting and deletion of certain abusive words from the film's subtitles. Second, the insertion of an anti-smoking banner whenever and wherever necessary.

Oppenheimer lands in controversy in India

Oppenheimer, meanwhile, has landed in a controversy in India nonetheless. it came under fire for some of its objectionable scenes. A sequence in the film featured the characters of Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh having sex whilethe former read some ancient scriptures purportedly from the Bhagavad Gita. Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur expressed his concern and told the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) officials to that these sequences are removed from the film.