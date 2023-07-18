Oppenheimer Star Emily Blunt To Quit Hollywood For Personal Reasons? Actress Reveals

Emily Blunt, who will be seen in a major role in the upcoming Hollywood film Oppenheimer, shared that she will be taking a break from acting following the film's release. Emily, who was promoting the film at premieres until the SAG-AFTRA strike, opened up about her decision on the sidelines of one of the red-carpet events.

3 things you need to know

Emily's said that her comments on 'taking a break' are being perceived wrongly.

The Edge of Tomorrow actress had said she wanted to devote her time to her kids.

She said she has been dealing with 'emotional guilt' over leaving them for work.

Emily Blunt expresses her desire to be more with her children

After A Quiet Place 2 actress talked about taking a break to focus on her personal life and kids, it was perceived as she was 'quitting acting'. Emily Blunt shares two daughters with her filmmaker husband John Krasinski and according to the actress, their oldest is nine years old.

While speaking on Bruce Bozzi’s iHeart podcast, Blunt said she “could feel it in her bones” that it was time to take a break from work to spend more time with her children while they were still in the single-digit ages. However, many perceived that she was planning on quitting acting. Turns out she is not.

Ambition is not an ugly word: Emily Blunt

Clarifying her comments, Emily Blunt shared that her comments were 'overblown'. She affirmed taking a break from acting and not quitting the industry. "I'm just taking a little downtime, not quitting Hollywood. I was just taking some months off to be with the kids."

(Emily Blunt will be seen in the upcoming film Oppenheimer, which is directed by Christopher Nolan | Image: Twitter)

She also extended her support to "ambitious" mothers saying, "I'm a huge advocate for women being ambitious. It's just dreams with purpose, it's not an ugly word."