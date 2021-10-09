'A Quiet Place 2' Twitter Review: Fans Call It An 'amazing Masterpiece Of Filmmaking'

A Quiet Place 2, the 2021 American horror film, recently hit the screens and created a buzz on the internet for its amazing storyline.

Sequel to 2018’s A Quiet Place, this movie received positive reviews from the audience, and in no time, they began sharing their reactions to the film on social media and revealed how the movie was a ‘must see’ on the big screen.

A Quiet Place 2: Fans Reactions

A Quiet Place 2, written, produced, and directed by John Krasinski for Paramount Pictures, followed the story from the original movie in which the family continues to survive in the post-apocalyptic world inhabited by blind aliens.

Many fans took to their respective Twitter handles and shared their reactions after watching the movie and stated how thrilling it was. As the original movie was also a massive hit among the audience, many of them also compared the sequel to it and revealed how welcoming it was. They even added how it was not something that they could expect from sequels these days. Another fan stated how the movie was an amazing masterpiece of filmmaking and added how much he loved it. A fan also stated how the movie was a worthy expansion to everything that was thrilling in the original film and added that people must watch it on big screens. Another fan opened up about how horror movies had never been a genre he was ever worried about but A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place 2 were the two films that have been brilliant so far. He further added how eagerly he was waiting for the third part of the film. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to the recently released film, A Quiet Place 2.

#AQuietPlace2 Is A Freaking Amazing Masterpiece Of Filmmaking. Loved it so much. The actors, sound design, story was so good. I really hope John Directs The Next Part Too..#AQuietPlace #AQuietPlaceII #AQuietPlacePart2 — Rahul Jain (@RahulJain8901) October 8, 2021

Got an opportunity to watch #AQuietPlace2 ahead of its theatrical release. Despite following similar tropes of the genres, the film was deeply engrossing. It retains the tautness of the first part. A welcome sequel - something you can't tell about sequels these days. pic.twitter.com/Toiv9oOeZz — Kirubhakar Purushothaman (@Kiru_bhakar) October 6, 2021

#AQuietPlacePart2 is a worthy expansion to everything that was thrilling in the original film. A must see on the big screen. pic.twitter.com/ZHdfJxqZsE — JuandaVision (@juanmadpelicula) May 25, 2021

Horror movies have never really been a genre I’ve been bothered about but the two movies so far have been brilliant. #AQuietPlaceII. Set up for a third movie. @ Pudsey https://t.co/lXkYblLKrn — The Pudsey One (@nigelbarker1971) October 8, 2021

loved it!!! but let’s be quiet — # (@d_noriegaa) August 9, 2021

I usually have a problem with sequels but #AQuietPlacePart2 was just as awesome as #AQuietPlace part 1. (Finally got to watch part 2 today) pic.twitter.com/TGqBXjh5JI — Always Babsi (@never_betty) October 7, 2021



The movie consisted of many talented actors from the industry, including Emily Blunt as Evelyn Abbott, Millicent Simmonds as Regan Abbott, Cillian Murphy as Emmett, Noah Jupe as Marcus Abbott, John Krasinski as Lee Abbott, Djimon Hounsou as the Man on the Island, Okieriete Onaodowan as Ronnie, Alice Sophie Malyukova as Girl at Marina, Scoot McNairy as Marina Man, Wayne Duvall as Roger, Zachary Golinger as Emmett's young son, and many more. Backed by Michael Bay, Andrew Form, Brad Fuller, and John Krasinski, the movie set various box office records and became the ninth highest-grossing film of 2021

Image: Stills from 'A Quiet Place 2'