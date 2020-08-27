Orlando Bloom & Katy Perry Welcome Baby Girl, Say They're 'floating With Love & Wonder'

Hollywood songstress Katy Perry has given birth to her first child with actor Orlando Bloom and has named the new-born, Daisy Dove Bloom. Katy and Orlando announced their daughter's arrival via UNICEF, sharing a monochrome picture of the little munchkin, who is seen grasping her father's finger while Perry holds on to the newborn's wrist. Take a look at the picture shared by Orlando Bloom:

Katy welcomes a baby girl with Orlando Bloom

In a statement given to UNICEF, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry mentioned that they are floating with love and are happy about ‘the safe and healthy' arrival of their daughter. However, the couple mentioned that even though they are celebrating their daughter’s arrival at the moment, they do realise that ‘not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as them’. Speaking about the same, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom mentioned that due to the shortage of healthcare workers across the world, ‘every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn has died’ from preventable causes.

In their statement to UNICEF, the couple also spoke about the impacts of COVID-19 on the new-borns. More so, the couple also announced that they are setting up a donation page to celebrate Daisy Dove Bloom’s arrival. They also urged fans to support the cause and provide a safe start to a new life and a healthier world for every child. Take a look at how fans reacted to the news:

So happy for them! Daisy Dove Bloom is the cutest name🥺💓 right before her new album SMILE out August 28th too, so happy for her https://t.co/KH8N6QLdZ5 — michael (@chillinlaidback) August 27, 2020

Katy perry mom

Daisy Dove Bloom is here#babycat

SMILE — Camilovillegas (@Camilov38383225) August 27, 2020

DAISY DOVE BLOOM WELCOME TO THE WORLLDDDDDD!! — There it is, Madhav (@Madhavgaur_) August 27, 2020

Katy and Orlando's marriage:

As per a report published in ANI, Orlando Bloom spoke to an english newspaper about the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and revealed that the outbreak has planted hindrances in his wedding plans with Katy. The actor, who is reportedly planning a destination wedding with Katy Perry in Japan, confirmed that the pandemic is definitely a factor in whether or not they will go forth with their original date. Reportedly, Katy was very unhappy to have postponed the date of her big day. However, it was also reported that Katy told her friends and family that they might do something private at home and then have a big celebration in Japan when the COVID situation calms down across the globe.

