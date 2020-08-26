Is Katy Perry Planning To Name Her Baby Girl After Upcoming Album 'Smile'?

The pop sensation and mommy-to-be, Katy Perry may have found the perfect name for her bundle of joy. In a virtual interview with ET Canada, Katy joked about delivering two babies soon, i.e. her upcoming album and her daughter. During her interview with the outlet, Katy discovered a name for her baby girl and revealed that she is definitely going to add it to the already existing long list of names that she and her fiance Orlando Bloom have in mind.

Is Katy Perry planning to name her daughter after 'Smile' album?

In her interview with the entertainment news portal, Katy Perry also joked about her soon-to-be-born baby girl's confusion between wanting to be the 'opener' or the 'headliner'. During her interaction with the show hosts, the pop star was asked whether she is going to name her daughter after her recently-released singles, 'Daisies' or 'Harleys in Hawaii' from the upcoming album titled Smile.

After asking her about naming the newborn 'Daisy', which would be paying an ode to her song Daisies, Katy was asked if she had plans of naming her daughter 'Harley'.

Shockingly, the 35-year-old never thought of adding these names to her already existing long list of potential names for her bundle of joy. She revealed saying she never thought of the name Harley, ever. Later, a smite Katy Perry added saying that she will be including the name in her list. Furthermore, the American Idol judge also shared that she and fiance Orlando Bloom already have a list of potential names and would be adding Harley to it, expressing how great of an addition it will be.

Meanwhile, Katy Perry's sixth studio album's release is just around the corner. The album is titled Smile and will be dropped across social media platforms on August 28, 2020. Smile's standard edition will comprise 12 songs, whereas its fan edition will include a total of 16 songs. Her sixth studio album comes after a span of three years as her last album titled Witness came out in 2017. Katy's 2019 standalone singles Never Really Over and Harleys in Hawaii will also be a part of Smile.

