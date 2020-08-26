Orlando Bloom And Cara Delevingne Starrer 'Carnival Row' Wraps Up Shoot Amid COVID-19

After the coronavirus pandemic hampered the entertainment industry, the Czech Republic authorities had also temporarily banned all international shoot schedules in the country to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. However, in the last month, the country granted permissions to continue schedules. Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne starrer Carnival Row is one of the first to complete its post-COVID-19 schedule.

Also Read | Orlando Bloom And Katy Perry To Move To Australia After Their Baby Is Born? Read Details

Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne starrer wraps up shoot

The makers wrapped up the second season at the scenic location of Czech. According to a report by Variety, the makers said that the second season will welcome more fantasy and drama for the viewers. Originally, the production for season two of Carnival Row began on November 11, 2019. However, it was halted on March 12 following the global pandemic. There was about two weeks’ worth of schedule left for the season two complete, according to the report.

Also Read | Katy Perry Convinced Orlando Bloom To Take Up 'The Prince', Reveals The Actor

Czech Republic opened up doors for Carnival Row season 2

The report further stated that the Czech Republic opened up to international film shooting and resuming activities as early as May, however, the film unions in the country and Hollywood were yet to sign agreements regarding the procedures. Amazon Studios and Legendary Television are the two biggest investors in Carnival Row and as per the report, even in Czech. David Minkowski, a producer of Prague-based Stillking Films, said in an interview with the media outlet that the show was one of the first ones to finish the schedule after the COVID-19 pandemic hit the global entertainment industry. The producer also appreciated the efforts of the government of the Czech Republic as they responded quickly to the situation of restarting production in Prague.

Also Read | Orlando Bloom Left Heartbroken After Dog's Death; Reveals How He Is Coping With The Loss

According to the same report by the media outlet, the authorities put up strict protocols to be followed during the filming schedule. Social distancing and frequent disinfection of filming site were mandatory for the Carnival Row season 2 cast and crew. Erik Oleson is the showrunner of Carnival Row season 2 which will be out on streaming sites on August 30, 2020.

Also Read | Orlando Bloom Wishes His Daughter Will Be A 'Daddy's Girl', 'excited' Over Her Arrival

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.