Orlando Bloom On His Excitement To Be A Dad: Looking Forward To Those Late Nights

During a recent virtual interview session, actor Orlando Bloom revealed that he is excited about becoming a ‘girl dad’ and mentioned that he's looking forward to sharing the ‘quiet times’ at home with a new-born. Adding to the same, Orlando Bloom spoke about the magical time when an angel pops into the planet and spoke about the intimate parenting moments he can't wait to share soon with his new baby girl. The actor revealed that he is looking forward to ‘those very late nights’ where he will be ‘up and doing a breastfeeding-bottle-thing’.

The actor added that he loves ''those quiet times when the world is asleep and you've got a sleeping baby in your arms''. Speaking about Katy Perry's pregnancy, Bloom updated fans that the songstress is ‘doing great in her third trimester’. Showering praises on Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom revealed that it was pretty awe-inspiring to witness the way she handles herself at this time.

Katy and Orlando's marriage

In an interview with a leading daily, Orlando Bloom, who is known for his work in the Pirates of the Caribbean series, spoke about the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and revealed that the outbreak has planted hindrances in his wedding plans with Katy. The actor, who is reportedly planning a destination wedding with Katy in Japan, confirmed that the pandemic is definitely a factor in whether or not they will go forth with their original date.

If the reports are to be believed, Katy was very unhappy to have postponed the date of her big day. However, it was also reported that Katy told her friends and family that they might do something private at home and then have a big celebration in Japan when the COVID situation calms down across the globe. As per reports, Katy and Orlando first started dating in 2016 but separated off after being in a relationship for over a year. The couple got back together around five months later in August 2017 and announced their engagement in February 2019.

Katy Perry craves pickles

Recently, Katy Perry initiated a live Facebook session with her fans and during the chat, the singer mentioned that she is craving Indian food during pregnancy. During the session, the singer mentioned that she is craving for Indian food. Adding to the same, she joked that her pregnancy has been all about spices and how hot her mouth can get. Katy also shared that it is a difficult time to go out and satisfy her craving. Perry also mentioned that while people do talk about cravings during pregnancy, her's might end up risking her life amid the pandemic.

