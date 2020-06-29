Katy Perry Reveals She Wanted To Take Her Life After Breakup With Orlando Bloom In 2017

Katy Perry recently opened up about setbacks in her life and mental health issues. The singer revealed that back in 2017, she considered taking her life as she was going through personal and professional troubles. She further talked about how she overcame the dark thoughts and is in a much better place now.

Katy Perry reveals her post-break up thoughts

Back in the year 2016, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom had gone public about their relationship after they were spotted together at a Golden Globes after-party. But the couple broke up in 2017, after 10 months of courtship. Katy Perry revealed in a recent interview that she had hit rock bottom post her break up with Orlando Bloom.

The singer further told the media portal that while she was dealing with personal troubles, her album Witness performed poorly during that time. This made it all the more difficult for her to deal with things. Talking about her album Witness’ failure, the singer said that the album failed to impress fans when her career trajectory was skyrocketing.

Katy Perry further told the portal that even though the shift in her career trajectory was not huge from an outsider’s perspective, it was seismic for her. She further told the portal that back at that time, she felt that she had given so much out that it literally broke her in half. The singer further said that no amount of validation was helping her get over the issues she was dealing with.

Katy Perry grateful for all that she's been through

Talking about her emotional and mental health, Katy Perry told the portal that it was faith that saved her and helped her heal. The singer further said that she now feels that it was important for her to be broken so that she could find her wholeness in a whole different way. She further said that gratitude helped her save her life and she found ways to be grateful in life. She also revealed that now, even if things get really hard, she walks around and tells herself, “I am grateful”.

Katy Perry's pregnancy

Katy Perry revealed that she is in a much better place now. After patching things up with Orlando, the couple got engaged in February 2019. Katy Perry had announced earlier this year that she was pregnant with Orlando and the couple was planning their wedding. However, because of COVID 19, that had to be put on hold. Orlando Bloom had revealed on social media that the couple was expecting a baby girl.

