Katy Perry Shares Camping Experience In The Woods With Orlando Bloom; Says 'it Was Wild'

In an interview with a leading news daily, Hollywood pop sensation Katy Perry revealed that she and her fiancé Orlando Bloom went camping in their backyard recently and were joined by Bloom's son Flynn and Perry's nieces and nephews. Adding to the same, Katy Perry mentioned that they built tents, arranged a small fire pit and ‘got into family UNO and Legos like nothing else’. Speaking about camping in the woods, Katy Perry revealed that it was a very different experience, as the singer claimed that camping in the wild is ‘wild’.

Furthermore, Katy Perry admitted that camping in the woods was a lot of fun. Speaking about her feelings as she approaches her due date, Katy Perry revealed that she is as excited as she can ever be and admitted to being ‘overwhelmed, anxious, happy, overjoyed and depressed’. Furthermore, Katy Perry added that the ‘world is a wild place and it’s a wild time’ to bring a life into the world. Recently, Katy Perry initiated a live Facebook session with her fans and during the chat, the singer mentioned that she is craving Indian food during pregnancy.

Also Read | Kiara Advani And Katy Perry In Stephane Rolland Dress; See Pics

During the session, the singer mentioned that she is craving for Indian food. Adding to the same, she joked that her pregnancy has been all about spices and how hot her mouth can get. Katy also shared that it is a difficult time to go out and satisfy her craving. Perry also mentioned that while people do talk about cravings during pregnancy, her's might end up risking her life amid the pandemic.

Also Read | Bhangra MEETS Disco-Funk! Montana Tucker Grooves To Punjabified Katy Perry Track; Watch

Katy and Orlando's marriage

In an interview with a leading daily, Orlando Bloom, who is known for his work in the Pirates of the Caribbean series, spoke about the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and revealed that the outbreak has planted hindrances in his wedding plans with Katy. The actor, who is reportedly planning a destination wedding with Katy in Japan, confirmed that the pandemic is definitely a factor in whether or not they will go forth with their original date.

Also Read | Katy Perry Talks About Possible Names For Baby; Says 'We've Got Options And She'll Decide'

If the reports are to be believed, Katy was very unhappy to have postponed the date of her big day. However, it was also reported that Katy told her friends and family that they might do something private at home and then have a big celebration in Japan when the COVID situation calms down across the globe. As per reports, Katy and Orlando first started dating in 2016 but, separated off after being in a relationship for over a year. The couple got back together around five months later in August 2017 and announced their engagement in February 2019.

Also Read | Bhangra MEETS Disco-Funk! Montana Tucker Grooves To Punjabified Katy Perry Track; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.