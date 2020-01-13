Orlando Bloom Has Saved Skeleton Of His Dog And Other Facts That You May Not Know

Actor Orlando Jonathan Blanchard Bloom is an English actor who has studied theatre in England. The actor who has played some of the most iconic roles in Hollywood. From playing Romeo in the movie Romeo and Juliet to playing Will Turner in Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge, he is credited for being a versatile actor. Orlando Bloom is engaged to Fireworks singer Katy Perry and the two look adorable together. On the occasion of Orlando Bloom's 43rd birthday, here are some of the most lesser-known facts of The Lord of the Rings actor.

Lesser known facts about Orlando Bloom

Orlando Bloom is named after another famous personality. It has been reported that Orlando Bloom was named after an English performing artist named Orlando Gibbons. At the beginning on 17th century, Gibbons was also a composer, an organist and a player of an early type of keyboard.

Orlando Bloom’s mother had not disclosed the truth about his biological father to him until he was 13 years old. He was brought up believing that her mother’s husband Harry Bloom was his father, however, a few years after Harry Bloom’s death, Orlando’s mother revealed that Colin Stone, a family friend was his biological father. Colin Stone became Orlando Bloom’s legal guardian after the death of Harry Bloom.

Orlando Bloom suffered a major injury while filming the movie The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. It has been reported that in 2001, the actor fell off a horse while filming the movie. He allegedly broke one of his ribs after his accident on the sets of the movie.

Orlando Bloom has many little tattoos on his body. He has a tattoo a small sun tattoo inked on the lower left side of his abdomen. It has been reported that he was only 15 years old when he got that tattoo. According to reports, he regrets getting the tattoo inked on his body.

In 2005, Orlando Bloom rescued a black Saluki mix dog while filming the film the Kingdom of Heaven. He decided to take that dog home with him and named him Sidi. He reportedly told a dog’s magazine that he was very upset after the death of his pet and hence he has preserved the skeleton of his dog. He also stated that he wishes the skeleton of his dog goodnight.

